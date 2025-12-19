Jack P Shepherd ‘signs’ fresh Coronation Street deal after David Platt death fears

David Platt’s future has had fans holding their breath thanks to his involvement in Corriedale, but it now looks like there’s no need to panic as Jack P Shepherd isn’t going anywhere just yet.

The special episode hits ITV in a couple of weeks and throws David and Shona right into the middle of a major car pile-up, sparking fears the worst could happen.

Luckily, it seems David’s dodged danger once again and will be sticking around Weatherfield for the foreseeable future. Collective sigh of relief all round.

David and Shona are injured in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

David Platt caught up in Corriedale episode stunt scenes

Corriedale – the much-anticipated crossover between Emmerdale and Coronation Street – is set to hit screens on January 5th, 2026, and it’s shaping up to be anything but gentle viewing. The special episode centres around a devastating multi-car crash. And, it will leave residents from both Weatherfield and the Dales fighting for their lives.

Among those caught in the mayhem are David Platt and Shona, who are on their way to hospital after Shona begins suffering pregnancy pains. Their journey takes a terrifying turn when the pile-up unfolds.

Footage from the latest Corriedale trailer shows both David and Shona injured at the scene, with Emmerdale medic Jacob Gallagher stepping in to help. Later, Shona is seen being comforted in hospital by fellow mum-to-be Charity Dingle.

And with Jack P Shepherd teasing on The Big Quiz that ‘people will die’ during the episode, the danger couldn’t feel more real. Plenty of lives hang in the balance – just don’t count David Platt among them.

Jack is staying (Credit: ITV)

Jack P Shepherd ‘signs contract’ to stay on Coronation Street

To be fair, David Platt deserves a bit of a break. Over the last year, he almost lost his life after being caught up in a house fire. He then went on to be hit by a car in a pre-planned arrangement.

Luckily, David doesn’t look to be losing his life anytime soon despite being involved in the huge Corriedale stunt.

This is because Jack P Shepherd‘s just signed a new year-long contract to stay on the soap, reports The Sun.

A source told the publication: “Jack’s contract normally starts in November but bosses signed him up early to make sure he stays on the show.

“He’s a massive fan favourite and I think a lot of people were worried he did CBB and would leave – but Jack always tells everyone the show is like family to him, he wouldn’t want to work anywhere else.”

With Jack recently marking his 25th year on the cobbles, he’s ready to stay for at least a 26th year. Hooray!

