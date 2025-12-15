Big Soap Quiz 2025: When it’s on, who’s competing and past winners revealed

It’s that festive showdown fans love – Team Coronation Street vs Team Emmerdale in the Big Soap Quiz 2025! Who will claim bragging rights this year?

Stephen Mulhern returns as host, bringing his usual cheeky charm, while familiar faces Jack P Shepherd and Mark Charnock lead their respective teams. The captains have picked their squads, but who will prove the ultimate soap brainiac? Expect laughter, surprises, and some seriously competitive banter as the cobbles and the Dales go head-to-head for quiz glory!

The Big Quiz is here (Credit: ITV)

What time is the Big Quiz on tonight?

The Big Soap Quiz is back tonight with a fresh line-up for both Team Coronation Street and Team Emmerdale.

Stephen Mulhern will be quizzing the rival ITV soaps on soap events of 2025, as well is giving the audience as few laughs too.

The quiz will air on ITV as it does every year, following on from tonight’s usual episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The hour long quiz episode will air between 9pm-10pm, with a winner being crowned at the end of it. Exciting!

Jack’s chosen his team mates for this year (Credit: ITV)

Who will be competing in the Big Soap Quiz 2025?

Leading Team Corrie, Jack P Shepherd is back as captain, ready to go head-to-head with his Emmerdale rival, Mark Charnock. Jack’s dream team this year includes Sam Aston (Chesney Brown), Georgia Taylor (Toyah Battersby), and Jodie Prenger (Glenda Shuttleworth).

Over on Team Dales, Mark’s got Lucy Pargeter (Chas Dingle), Shebz Miah (Kammy Hadiq), and Bradley Riches (Lewis Barton) backing him up. With soap stars, laughs, and friendly rivalry on the cards, who will snatch the coveted Big Soap Quiz crown in 2025?

Both soaps will be battling it out to win (Credit: ITV)

A history of Big Soap Quiz winners

Fans might be wondering who is in the lead with the most amount of wins so far.

Well, the show first started in 2011 and saw Team Corrie take home the win.

The quiz returned five years later in 2016, giving the win to Team Emmerdale.

In 2017 and 2018, Team Corrie won again. Team Emmerdale then won the second quiz of the year in 2018.

2019 and 2020 saw Team Emmerdale win, and 2021 saw Team Corrie win.

Team Emmerdale won in 2022, and Team Corrie took the win back in 2023.

In the latest 2024 quiz hosted by Sally Lindsay, Emmerdale won. But, can Corrie beat the reigning champions this year?

