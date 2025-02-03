Former Coronation Street and Shelley Unwin actress Sally Lindsay has taken to social media to share some exciting baby news.

The star has revealed that she’s just become a grandmother, sharing a snap of herself cuddling a newborn baby boy.

This is Sally’s first grandchild, with the Love Rat actress beaming to be introduced to the little one.

Congrats! (Credit: ITV)

Former Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay shares baby news

The 51 year old star took to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, February 2nd), to reveal that she now has a grandson.

She could be seen smiling whilst holding her newborn grandson, who is named Jaxon Victor.

Sally captioned the photo: “Introducing our beautiful new grandson Jaxon Victor. Me and @whiteydrums are completely in love. @kristabelwhite and Lou you are smashing it x”

Sally’s step-daughter Kristabel and partner Louis welcomed the little one into the world this year after announcing the news that they were expecting a baby boy last year.

In November 2024, Sally shared a photo of herself and a pregnant Kristabel, revealing her excitement over the new family member’s upcoming arrival. And, now, that moment has finally happened and Sally’s finally got to meet Jaxon.

Sally’s return as Shelley is unlikely (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Sally Lindsay on potential Coronation Street return

Sally Lindsay is perhaps best known amongst soap fans for playing the role of Shelley Unwin on Coronation Street between 2001-2006.

Speaking to Radio Times in January, Sally addressed whether she’d ever go back to the ITV soap.

Unfortunately for Corrie fans, Sally looks to have left that era of her life firmly in the past – for now, at least.

She said: “It’s a great job and I’ve always said this about Coronation Street, never say never.

“It has been many years now and I’ve got my own show and I produce as well, so it’s probably not for me.

“But I absolutely think it’s the best thing ever for people to go back, because it’s like another world. It’s a great job.”

But, Sally’s ‘never say never’ response means that we’re still holding out some hope!

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look as the Platt house goes on fire

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!