Emmerdale’s Sarah Sugden tipped to be killed off in Corriedale crossover as crash looms

It could be very bad news ahead for Sarah Sugden when Emmerdale and Coronation Street collide in the upcoming Corriedale special. Bookmakers are now tipping her as the most likely Emmerdale fatality.

The ITV crossover event is only weeks away, and speculation is reaching fever pitch over which characters won’t make it out alive. With a major crash confirmed at the heart of the drama, attention has firmly turned to who might pay the ultimate price – and right now, Sarah is leading the pack.

Sarah is getting excited about the baby, but Charity is hiding a secret (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Sugden favourite to die in Corriedale

According to Emmerdale Insider, exclusive odds reveal Sarah Sugden is the bookies’ favourite Emmerdale character to be killed, priced at 4/5. The character, played by Katie Hill, is already embroiled in one of the soap’s most explosive storylines.

Sarah is at the centre of the surrogacy plot that’s threatening to unravel at Christmas. Her gran Charity Dingle is carrying a baby for Sarah and Jacob Gallagher – except the child is actually Charity’s, conceived during a one-night stand with Ross Barton. With the truth due to come out and chaos already brewing, could the Corriedale crash claim Sarah’s life too?

Not far behind her in the betting is John Sugden, at 2/1, who is returning to the village at Christmas. He is known to be heavily involved in the crossover storyline. Ray Walters is also in the danger zone at 7/2.

Long-time fan favourite Cain Dingle, however, looks relatively safe for now, with odds of 16/1 to be killed.

Multiple favourites are involved (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Corriedale odds

On the Coronation Street side, Becky Swain leads the market at 10/11, followed by Billy Mayhew at 2/1. Viewers already know Billy is set to leave the soap this festive season.

Speaking about the odds, Shane Orton from sportscasting.com/uk explained: “With ITV confirming a major crash at the centre of the Corrie-Emmerdale crossover, the Emmerdale side of the market has naturally come into focus.

“Sarah Sugden heads the betting after being placed at the heart of the danger, while John Sugden and Ray Walters are also strongly fancied as characters whose deaths would deliver shock without derailing long-term storylines.

“From a Coronation Street perspective, Becky Swain leads the market as a character closely tied to the current drama, while Billy Mayhew’s confirmed departure from the soap has also pushed him into contention, with the crossover offering a natural opportunity for a dramatic exit.

“Although established figures such as David Platt feature in the odds, events have historically been more likely to claim mid-tier or exit-linked characters rather than true soap icons.”

A huge explosion hits after a car pile up in Corriedale (Credit: ITV)

What we know about the Corriedale crossover so far

Earlier this week, ITV finally revealed the cast list for the highly anticipated crossover event. It came following a dramatic trailer teasing what’s ahead.

The promo confirms a devastating car pile-up, with a long list of familiar faces caught up in the chaos. From Coronation Street, viewers will see Kit Green, Carla Connor, Asha Alahan, Shona Platt and James Bailey involved. Representing Emmerdale are Cain and Charity Dingle, Sarah and Robert Sugden, Jacob Gallagher and Joe Tate.

They’re joined by other big names including David Platt, Tracy Barlow, Aaron Dingle and Lisa Swain. It is one of ITV’s most ambitious soap events to date.

In scenes shown in the trailer, a shaken Kit Green takes control as Carla tries to calm a distressed casualty. David and Shona are left injured at the roadside, while Emmerdale’s Jacob springs into action to help the wounded. Nearby, Cain and Asha are dealing with further victims of the crash.

Elsewhere, Kevin and Abi are frantically searching for Debbie, while Robert’s desperate cries for Aaron echo through the darkness.

One moment that’s really got fans talking shows pregnant Charity and Shona together, with Shona screaming in agony. The scenes have fuelled intense speculation about a possible baby swap storyline.

With the Corriedale crash bringing both soaps together in such explosive fashion, fans are now convinced anything could happen. We’re in for devastating deaths and a storyline twist that could change both shows forever.

