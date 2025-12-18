Emmerdale hints Charity’s baby secret is about to be exposed, but could this be how?

Emmerdale may have quietly dropped a massive clue about how Charity’s baby secret is finally going to come out in tonight’s episode (Thursday December 18). And it all centres around a moment that should have been reassuring – but clearly wasn’t.

After attending her 20-week scan with Sarah and Jacob, Charity should have been breathing a sigh of relief. Instead, she was visibly unsettled. And with so much emphasis placed on testing and genetics, has the show just signposted how the truth will explode into the open?

Vanessa grilled Charity over the baby’s parentage in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s dangerous baby lie in Emmerdale

Charity is still hiding the bombshell truth that she’s carrying her own baby, conceived after a one-night stand with Ross Barton. Instead, she’s pretending she’s acting as a surrogate for Sarah and Jacob – a lie that’s becoming harder to sustain by the day.

The strain is already showing. In tonight’s episode, Vanessa picked up on Charity’s nerves and started pushing for answers. Vanessa suspected the baby might actually be Charity and Mack’s, after previously being led to believe Mack was the father.

Under pressure, Charity let slip that there’s a chance the baby isn’t Sarah’s – before quickly trying to backtrack. But the damage was done. Vanessa’s suspicions were well and truly raised, and she’s not about to let this slide.

Charity has concerns over the baby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

The 20-week scan raises serious questions

At the scan itself, Charity’s anxiety only deepened. She repeatedly questioned the sonographer about genetic conditions and insisted on extra checks. Although reassured that the baby is healthy, Charity struggled to relax, brushing it off as worries linked to her age and what happened with Chas and baby Grace.

But viewers know there’s more going on.

The sonographer explained that Sarah and Jacob’s embryo was genetically tested, meaning there’s little cause for concern. Jacob then added that he’s had his own tests to ensure he isn’t a carrier of anything that could be passed on.

For most expectant parents, that would be comforting news. For Charity, it’s anything but – because this baby was never created from Sarah and Jacob’s embryo at all.

Charity can’t keep things hidden from Sarah forever (Credit: ITV)

Is this how Charity’s secret will finally come out?

It may be coincidence – or it may be very deliberate. There was heavy focus on genetic testing throughout the episode, and how safe it made everyone feel about the baby’s health.

So is Emmerdale hinting that something will be wrong? And that it’s something that should have been picked up by tests Charity’s baby was never part of?

If the baby were to develop a genetic condition inherited from either Charity or Ross, it would instantly expose the truth – and in devastating fashion.

We already know Charity’s secret is under serious threat this Christmas. We also know pregnant Charity is involved in Corriedale. Some fans are convinced a baby swap storyline with Corrie’s Shona could be on the way. A genetic condition would blow that plot wide open too.

Whether this is clever signposting or deliberate misdirection, one thing is clear: Charity’s lies are starting to close in on her – and the fallout is coming.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!