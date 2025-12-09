Emmerdale Christmas and New Year spoilers: Aaron worries as Robert vanishes, Ray’s horrific next move and Kim pushes Joe away

The Christmas and New Year Emmerdale spoilers have arrived, and it’s safe to say, it is a dramatic festive period for quite a lot of villagers.

Currently, there are quite a few secrets bubbling away. And what better time to unleash them all than the festive period?

With Aaron and Robert both having psychotic husbands lurking out there, it’s not really a surprise that trouble is on the way for them. And then we have Kim Tate’s lonely Christmas, Ray’s given a horrible job. Plus, Charity’s secret could explode at any minute.

Here is all of the Emmerdale spoilers for December 22 to January 2.

Ross isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Robert vanishes on Christmas Day

1. It’s Robron vs Ross

Ross is totally blindsided when he finds out Robert and Aaron are planning to bring Seb home.

Having given Seb up, Ross isn’t sure he can cope seeing the little lad running around the village every day as it was so hard to let go.

The battle lines are drawn, but will Aaron and Robert listen to him?

Someone wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

2. The pair are being targeted – but by who?

Aaron’s windscreen is smashed he immediately assumes it was Ross. But it’s clear that another suspect is lurking nearby and watching everything. With a few people who would want revenge on them out there, who on earth is targeting them?

Everyone is concerned (Credit: ITV)

3. Robert discovers the shocking truth

Then trees outside the flat are set fire to and Aaron thinks Ross did it.

But he has an alibi, leaving Robert determined to find out who did it. When he does, he tries to put a stop to the threat without Aaron knowing, but will it work?

Aaron is scared when Robert doesn’t come home (Credit: ITV)

4. But horror strikes when he vanishes

On Christmas morning the residents gather outside the Woolpack but Robert heads off on a mystery errand.

Aaron is confused but after a while, when it seems like he has vanished has something awful happened? And will Aaron be able to find him?

Christmas is a lonely day for Kim (Credit: ITV)

Kim sends her family away in Emmerdale spoilers

5. Kim isolates herself from everyone

Lydia admits to Joe she and Sam are responsible for Kim’s accident. He is furious and heads back to Home Farm to make things up with Kim.

However, she has cancelled her Christmas dinner order and sends him on his way.

Can Lydia get through to her? (Credit: ITV)

6. But Lydia refuses to give up

Kim has a fall and is unable to get up. It’s Lydia who arrives but Kim is annoyed and sends Lydia packing once she is up and about. But her friend ignores her and stays.

Kim later again spurns Joe’s attempts to reconcile and faces up to a lonely Christmas at Home Farm. Can anyone put this right?

Ray wants an ordinary life (Credit: ITV)

Can Ray have an ordinary life?

7. Ray is encouraged to fight for Laurel

Ray and Celia are packing up to leave the area and Bear is worried what it means for his future. But Ray assures him he won’t be left behind.

As Bear sees how much pain Ray is in over ending things with Laurel, he urges him to make the most of his happiness.

Can he escape Celia? (Credit: ITV)

8. But he’s given another awful job

However by the time Emmerdale is about to ring in the New Year, Ray is faced with an awful job.

Still dreaming of a fresh start for himself, can Ray get out of Celia’s clutches before anyone else gets hurt?

Mack could discover everything (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s baby secret is threatened

9. Vanessa could reveal everything

Charity and Vanessa are forced to spend Christmas together. But when Vanessa stays for Christmas dinner, Charity is worried what she will say when drunk.

Charity messes things up (Credit: ITV)

10. But Charity messes the situation up even more

By New Year, Charity has made matters worse.

There’s a threat to life and her baby secret is soon to explode…

And a surprise Christmas proposal

11. But who is popping the question?

There may be some happiness in the village this festive season when someone asks their partner to marry them.

But who is it? And the big question is – will the answer be yes?

New Year is quite dramatic in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale New Year spoilers

12. Jai is too involved

It soon becomes clear that Jai knows too much about something. With his ability to be spiteful, it’s a question of when and how he will reveal everything.

What does April know (Credit: ITV)

13. April discovers a secret

When April discovers a shocking secret, she is desperate to help. Can she do it and formulate an escape plan? Or will she be caught out again?

Can anyone have a Happy New Year? (Credit: ITV)

14. Danger and threats loom in Emmerdale spoilers

There is yet more threat to life as 2026 approaches. Danger looms for several characters, but who are they? And who will survive?

15. 2026 gets off to a terrifying start in Emmerdale

As 2026 rings in danger is looming. A fight to the death, a secret explodes and the truth is finally out. What more will 2026 bring?

So, there you have it! Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas and New Year tells us the soap has absolutely no plans to calm down anytime soon.

While some of the spoilers are definitely vague, we sure have our theories on who they’re about – but what do you think?

And with the huge CorrieDale cross-over lurking around the corner, something makes us think 2026 may be an incredibly dramatic year.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for Dec 15-19: First look as Moira vows to bring Celia down and Charity is caught out

What do you think about the Christmas and New Year Emmerdale spoilers? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!