Emmerdale spoilers for Dec 15-19: First look as Moira vows to bring Celia down and Charity is caught out

In Emmerdale spoilers for December 15-19 Celia’s empire really is crumbling as Moira finds out what she is really up to and Ray is distracted by Laurel.

Meanwhile, Charity comes close to confessing to Vanessa as she tells Sarah more lies. And it won’t end well.

Here’s what’s happening in Emmerdale spoilers for December 15-19.

1. Moira confronts Celia as the truth comes out

Moira discovers fraudulent invoices and finds out Celia has forged her signature for huge amounts of turkeys.

Celia is alarmed as Moira storms in to confront her, but covers her panic.

Moira lashes out giving Celia an almighty slap. Celia manages to make herself look like the injured party and discredits the accusations. But furious Moira tells her to stay away from her business.

Moira is then worried she will be on the hook for her violent reaction. She wants to bring Celia down, but is uneasy about how to do it. Will a meeting between the pair find a way forward?

2. Celia sabotages Ray and Laurel’s romance in Emmerdale spoilers

Ray is unnerved when Celia is invited to dinner with him and Laurel. Celia is not happy to see her son so domesticated and worries about just how close he has got to this woman.

Wanting to be back in control, Celia decides to take action. She paints Ray as manipulative and emotionally distant. She also calls him a playboy. Her words deeply affect Laurel who can’t hide her concern.

Ray is furious with him mum and can’t hide his upset. He knows she is just jealous that another woman is getting close to him. But despite his anger and humiliation, Celia tells him he must end it with Laurel. Will he?

Meanwhile, Rhona sees Ray storm out of Laurel’s after the lunch and is deeply worried for Laurel’s safety. Will she finally act to help her friend?

3. Sarah pulls off a surprise

Sarah enlists Belle’s help to organise a surprise. But is it a good idea?

4. Charity raises Vanessa’s suspicions in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is still struggling with her secrets. Vanessa can tell something is wrong and starts to ask questions.

Under interrogation, Charity hints the baby might not be Sarah and Jacob’s before quickly backtracking. But has she said too much?

5. Charity’s lies have consequences

Charity tries to make up an excuse to avoid the gender reveal party. But she is completely unaware what not being present at the party will bring…

6. Ruby’s business venture

Drunken Ruby decides to import wine and start a business. Manpreet has an idea of how to sell the booze on.

However, Charity is not happy with her trying to sell locally without a licence. They soon make a deal, but is that it for Ruby’s wine enterprise?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

