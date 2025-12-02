5 Huge Emmerdale questions after tonight’s ep including how far Celia will go to silence Dylan

Dylan Penders has finally seen the full horror of what Celia Daniels has been running in Emmerdale – and the discovery of Bear Wolf threatens to bring her entire criminal operation crashing down.

But the big question remains: what will Dylan do now he knows the truth?

Tonight’s Emmerdale revealed just how close Celia is to losing her grip as Dylan grows increasingly unsettled and the walls close in around her. It’s raised plenty of questions, so what will happen next?

Dylan is scared of Celia (Credit: ITV)

1. Will Dylan finally expose Celia and Ray in Emmerdale or is he in too deep?

Dylan now knows everything: the trafficking, the forced labour, Bear’s captivity and also Robbie’s beating. But Celia has just promoted him and tightened her grip. Will he speak out, or is he too terrified to run?

Bear is torn between his loyalty to Ray and wanting to see Paddy (Credit: ITV)

2. How will Bear react now Dylan has recognised him in Emmerdale?

Bear has been told repeatedly that Paddy doesn’t care. Seeing someone from home – especially someone Paddy knows – could spur him to fight back… or break him completely.

So how will Bear react tomorrow night?

Celia takes no prisoners (Credit: ITV)

3. Is Celia about to make her most dangerous move yet?

Tomorrow night Celia will spot a photo of Bear and put two and two together. She will realise she has a major problem and it will cause her to snap – again.

She now knows Dylan is a threat – and Marlon is also about to cause problems too. Her visit to Smithy later in the week suggests she’s ready to escalate. How far will she go to save her collapsing empire?

Celia makes more threats to Marlon and April (Credit: ITV)

4. Can Marlon protect April now Celia’s watching?

Tomorrow night, April will make a bombshell confession to Marlon. After Dylan manages to get Marlon alone and warn him to take April to the police fast, he will find out everything.

However then Celia walks through the door. With Ray watching on video, the family are now trapped. Will Marlon find a way to get April out safely?

5. With Jaye Griffiths exiting, is Celia heading for death, arrest… or escape in Emmerdale?

We know Celia’s days are numbered. But how will she go out? Will Ray turn on her? Will the workers rise up? Or will Dylan betray her? Or will Emmerdale opt for a fiery, sensational soap villain exit?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!