The April plot finally moves tomorrow night, but Celia’s arrival will leave Emmerdale fans groaning

After months of viewers begging Emmerdale to please wrap up the April storyline, tomorrow night’s episode will finally deliver a long-overdue breakthrough, spoilers reveal. The truth will come spilling out in dramatic fashion as April confesses everything to Marlon and Rhona – from drug dealing to believing she killed Callum.

But just as fans dare to hope we are inching toward the end of this county lines nightmare, Celia will turn up. Because of course she will.

Here’s everything that happens in Emmerdale spoilers tomorrow.

April is being sent away (Credit: ITV)

April tries to run – but Marlon steps in in Emmerdale spoilers

April starts the episode preparing to leave the village yet again on one of Ray’s jobs. What she doesn’t realise is that she isn’t coming back – Ray and Celia have already arranged to sell her on to another gang.

Meanwhile, Dylan is a wreck of nerves. Desperate to protect the girl he cares for, he finally tells Marlon something is seriously wrong and begs him to get April to go to the police.

The warning sends Marlon into full panic-dad mode, and he races through the village until he finds April at the bus stop with a packed bag. One look at her face tells him everything he needs to know: his daughter is in trouble far beyond what he imagined.

April tells Marlon and Rhona everything (Credit: ITV)

April finally cracks and tells all in Emmerdale spoilers

Back at Smithy, Marlon and Rhona gently push April to tell them what’s going on. The pressure, fear and exhaustion finally break her down.

Through tears, April reveals she’s been dealing drugs for Ray – and was on her way to another job. Marlon and Rhona are horrified, heartbroken and terrified all at once.

Their first instinct is to keep her with them where she’s safe. But when Marlon says he’s going to the police, April panics and blurts out another bombshell: she killed Callum.

Fans will know, of course, that she didn’t, but April has been manipulated so brutally, she believes she’s responsible for his death.

Celia isn’t losing control of April and Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Celia walks in… because this horror isn’t done yet

Just seconds after April confesses everything, there’s a knock at the door. And who’s standing there? Celia. Smiling. Calm. Ready to wreak more havoc.

She wants ‘a chat’, though Marlon and Rhona’s faces say they’d happily never see her again. Moments later she’s on a video call to Ray, making it abundantly clear she isn’t giving up control without a fight.

We know Celia and Ray’s time is running out, but the question now is whether Marlon will be the one to finally help bring them down.

Emmerdale fans: we’re nearly there… right?

Viewers have been desperately waiting for this plot to move, and with April’s confession now out in the open, it finally feels like the climax is in sight.

But with Celia back in the picture, one thing is certain: the nightmare isn’t over yet.

