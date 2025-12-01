Emmerdale follow-up: Celia crashes Dylan’s birthday party after plotting to get rid of April

Emmerdale just aired another ominous threat to April from Celia, and it seems this time, she is determined to make sure the teen has no way back to her family.

For months, April has been in a living nightmare. From dealing drugs, being sold for sex, and thinking she is a murderer, nothing has gone right for her. But it seems enough is enough, and she finally breaks down to her dad this week.

But before that happens, Celia has a plan of her own, which was revealed tonight (December 1). She wants April away from the village. And she wants Ray to make sure she is relocated somewhere she knows nobody.

April made a mistake tonight (Credit: ITV)

Celia created a dark plan for April tonight

In tonight’s visit to Emmerdale (December 1) April continued to let her guilt eat away at her. This prompted her to ask Bob for money. And instead of using them for Christmas presents, she headed to Callum’s house and left an envelope of cash through his letterbox.

However, she ran away right before she could see that it was in fact Callum who opened the door – very much alive. Immediately, he called Ray to fill him in. And that’s when things went a bit wrong for April.

At the bus stop, Dylan and April were talking about getting away just the two of them, even though Mandy and Paddy are preparing a huge birthday bash for him. But that’s when Ray arrived, demanding to speak to April alone.

Having a go at April, Ray was furious, demanding that she moves on from the situation with Callum. And even threatened things will get bad for her again.

However, when he filled Celia in about what happened, she was horrified that their secret came so close to being revealed. That’s when she told him that April is trouble. And with Marlon and Rhona hoping she would move home soon, Celia was adamant that April can’t be anywhere she feels loved.

Ray initially thought Celia wanted him to cut her loose. But instead, she had something much darker in mind – to move April somewhere far away from the village, and everyone she loves.

The truth comes out this week (Credit: ITV)

But what happens next in Emmerdale?

While Ray agrees to go through with the plan, and Emmerdale spoilers tell us he informs April of the decision, it seems things are about to take a huge U-turn.

When Celia interrupts Dylan’s birthday party, she gives him a ‘present’ in the form of Robbie. He is a youngster she thinks snitched on them. But when Dylan is unable to beat him up, she tells him he will be in charge of the forced workers. And he finally has the realisation that he is being exploited.

Later, when Marlon questions why he disappeared from the party, Dylan encourages him to speak to April. And when he does, he is shocked by what he hears.

April tells him and Rhona everything. And when Marlon is about to go to the police, she even informs him about ‘killing’ Callum.

That’s when Celia makes her grand entrance into the house. And she is determined to win the war.

Read more: Emmerdale fans predict shock affair for Joe Tate and huge character: ‘They look cute together’

What do you think of Celia trying to get April out of Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!