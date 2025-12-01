In a shocking twist, Emmerdale fans believe Joe Tate is set to cheat on Dawn with her business partner, Belle Dingle. And so far, viewers are supportive!

Dawn and Joe’s relationship has failed to keep fans hooked. And many wanted it to be over before it even started, especially because of how she treated Billy in the process. But now, many believe the end could be in sight, as Joe and Belle have been stealing the scenes.

While they have only shared the screen a few times, it has been enough to capture fans’ attention. And it appears many instantly picked up on the chemistry between the pair. So, could a scandalous affair be on the way?

Fans noticed the ‘chemistry’ between Joe and Belle (Credit: ITV)

What has happened between Joe and Belle in Emmerdale?

Last week, Joe discovered that Sam Dingle had been the one stealing Home Farm Christmas Tree’s and selling them on. But before he gave him any chance to explain why, Joe fired him.

When Belle heard about this, she was left fuming. And so, when she spotted Joe in the pub, she called him out for his actions, explaining that Sam was just trying to help Lydia.

The pair went back-and-forth for a bit, before Joe realised he was in the wrong, and ultimately rehired Sam. But then he and Belle shared the screen again when she headed to Home Farm and he accidentally told Lydia about the Jason Donovan tickets.

In tonight’s episode, for those who have already watched on ITVX and YouTube, Belle makes a comment about being single to Lydia – who tells her that Santa may bring her a man!

Just recently, Emmerdale paired up Belle and Kammy. But their short-lived romance was over before it really started, which viewers were quite upset about.

However, now that they have spotted “chemistry” between Joe and Belle, a lot of fans are actually hoping for an affair between them.

Emmerdale fans are hoping Joe cheats on Dawn (Credit: ITV)

Are Emmerdale fans in support?

Taking to X, one viewer penned: “Joe and Belle’s chemistry has been mad recently. Is it just me noticing this?”

“Belle managed to get through to Joe? They are going to end up having an affair aren’t they?” another viewer penned.

A third fan noticed how it would be like history repeating itself, as Leyla and Priya both worked in Take A Vow and slept with the same man. They uploaded images of Leyla and Priya fighting, and wrote: “Belle and Joe affair is so gonna happen. And this will be belle and Dawn at Take A Vow next year. History always repeats itself!”

An excited fan penned: “Think it would be much better than Joe and Dawn, as they lack chemistry. Would love to see Kim’s reaction to Joe and Belle!”

“Anything is better than Joe and Dawn” another fan added.

Another Emmerdale fan wrote: “I’m excited for this! I think they look cute together.”

While nothing has been confirmed, we think we might love this idea! It could create very interesting dynamics between the Tate’s and the Dingle’s…

