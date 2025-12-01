Caution, this article contains spoilers for tonight’s episode of Emmerdale in connection to the ongoing April storyline. While the episode has not aired on TV, it is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has just explained why Mary Goskirk is not included in any of the upcoming April spoilers, as she leaves the village tonight.

This week is set to be a huge turning point for April and her family in Emmerdale, as spoilers show she tells Marlon and Rhona everything. But despite living with them, her step-grandmother, Mary, was absent from all the spoilers. And now, we know why.

Mary said her goodbyes (Credit: ITV)

Mary temporarily leaves in Emmerdale tonight

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, April was still struggling with the thought of Callum’s family being without him this Christmas. But Marlon thought things were going in the right direction as she agreed to join the family to put decorations up.

However, when he was excitedly telling Rhona and Mary this news, they were saying their goodbyes.

Mary is taking time away from the village to head to a retreat in Cornwall – perfect timing to get her away from all the drama that’s about to unfold. And it’s not the first time she has taken a small break. But there is no reason to worry, as the show made it clear she would come back.

However, as she was saying her goodbyes, it was clear trouble is right around the corner.

She told Rhona and Marlon: “After the year we had, we could do with something to look forward to.”

And Marlon promised that when she comes back they’ll have a “proper family Christmas”.

Something tells us that’s not going to happen the way they would hope…

April is about to confide in Marlon and Rhona (Credit: ITV)

What happens next for April?

Later this week, April finally breaks down and confesses everything in Emmerdale. Right after Dylan makes his own realisation about Celia and Ray.

Time is running out, and when Dylan encourages Marlon to talk to April, he runs off, scared about what he is going to hear.

While April initially brushes it off, it doesn’t take long before she cracks and leaves Marlon and Rhona shocked.

But to make matters worse, right as Marlon plans to go to the police, Celia walks right into their house, with a message of her own.

While Emmerdale are keeping what happens next quiet, we do know this seems like it’s the beginning of a very scary time for everybody. And also Celia and Ray’s days are now numbered. But just when will they depart the village? And how?

