Emmerdale spoilers for Monday December 1: Danger for April as Celia makes a chilling decision

Emmerdale spoilers for Monday December 1 reveal April makes a catastrophic mistake – one that leaves Celia determined to get rid of her for good. But will Celia succeed in her plan?

Meanwhile, Ray is dealing with problems of his own as he scrambles to win Laurel back after standing her up. His heart might be in the right place… but will his grand gesture pay off?

Here’s everything we know about Monday’s Emmerdale spoilers.

April’s mistake leaves her in danger (Credit: ITV)

1. April’s guilt sparks a terrible mistake

April is still drowning in guilt over believing she “killed” Callum, and it’s driving her to make increasingly desperate decisions. With no clue that Callum is very much alive, she convinces herself she needs to make amends.

Borrowing money from Bob – claiming it’s for Christmas shopping – April heads straight to a house she found on Callum’s social media. She slips the cash into a Christmas card, posts it through the letterbox… and bolts before anyone answers.

But hiding nearby, she completely misses the moment the door opens – revealing Callum himself, alive, well and very aware of who’s been snooping around.

Is April about to realise the truth?

2. Ray and Celia plot to cut April off forever in Emmerdale spoilers

After discovering what April has done, Callum wastes no time calling Ray and Ray is livid. Tracking April down, he orders her to stop digging into Callum’s life and to forget everything, no matter how guilty she feels.

Dylan can see April is shaken to the core, but she still refuses to confide in him.

Back at the farm, Ray updates Celia, and Celia sees red. April is a threat and she wants her sorted out once and for all.

Soon, Celia hatches a chilling plan to separate April from her loved ones permanently…

Bob shares good news about April to Marlon (Credit: ITV)

3. Hope for Marlon – but danger looms in Emmerdale spoilers

Back in the village, Marlon, Bob and Rhona are blissfully unaware of the storm coming April’s way. Believing she’s back on track, they dare to hope for a peaceful Christmas and the return of the little girl they know and love.

But they have no idea that Ray and Celia’s scheme is already in motion… and April may be in more danger than any of them can imagine.

Laurel is touched by Ray’s gesture (Credit: ITV)

4. Ray woos Laurel – but will she regret giving him another chance?

Ray’s double life continues as he switches gears from scheming with Celia to trying to win Laurel over.

Feeling guilty for standing her up last week, Ray prepares a heartfelt apology — in the form of a romantic picnic filled with all of Laurel’s favourite treats. Laurel is touched, and slowly realises he genuinely cares.

She agrees to give him one last chance… but is she setting herself up for heartbreak?

