Emmerdale follow-up: April attacked Callum – and she could confess all to Marlon

April defended herself against client Callum in Emmerdale tonight (Thursday, October 30), leaving him unconscious.

Telling Callum that she didn’t want to sleep with him, April fought back when Callum locked her in his room.

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers tease that April considers telling Marlon about the situation she’s in during a special episode, but will she?

Has April killed someone? (Credit: ITV)

April knocked Callum out

Following Dylan’s betrayal, Celia told Ray: “A dead fox never comes back.” However, when questioned by April, neither Ray nor Celia would reveal what had happened to Dylan.

Both Ray and Celia warned April that there would be really bad consequences if she didn’t carry out the job.

Wearing a dress, April arrived at the location to meet client Callum. He asked how old she was, before giving her a drink. She was suspicious, so he took a sip to show her it wasn’t drugged. He started coughing and she thought he was in danger, but Callum was just winding April up.

April hoped that they could just get everything over and done with as soon as possible but Callum warned her, if she didn’t give him the time he’d paid for, he’d be asking for his money back.

April attempted to get drunk before being stopped by Callum, who said he didn’t want her to be wasted. He then menacingly said: “What as I going to do with you, April?”

But, unable to hide her discomfort, April then vocalised her decision to leave and suffer the consequences. Callum wouldn’t accept this and told her that she had no choice – he was going to sleep with her no matter how she felt.

Callum told April the door was locked and would be staying locked all night. April suddenly kneed him then smashed him over the head with a vodka bottle. April looked shocked as she stared down at an unconscious Callum.

Will April open up to Marlon? (Credit: ITV)

April contemplates confiding in her dad

April’s special episode airs next week as she considers telling her dad the truth about what has been happening.

Marlon has become increasingly worried about his teenage daughter, though recent scenes have seen April and Marlon begin to connect again.

Spoilers for the week reveal Marlon tries once again to reach out to April. Father and daughter sit down to chat and have a heart-to-heart on the sofa.

Marlon tries to understand what has caused April such anguish over the recent months. April is clearly desperate to unburden, but will she?

Speaking about the emotional two-hander episode, a Dales spokesperson has shared: “With April at the mercy of the merciless drug dealers, we hope that her ever present and worried father Marlon can get through to her. This special episode will explore this fragile and possibly broken relationship between a father and his daughter as she slips further from his grasp.”

