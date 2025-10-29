Ray’s fury as Dylan is dragged away, but is he dead? Emmerdale spoilers reveal his fate

Emmerdale viewers were left reeling tonight as Ray discovered Dylan’s betrayal – and took terrifying revenge. After finding out the teen had stolen his cash and planned to flee with April, Ray hunted him down and dragged him off. But has Dylan survived?

Ray found out what April and Dylan had planned (Credit: ITV)

Dylan and April’s escape fails spectacularly in Emmerdale

April was already having doubts about Ray’s supposed kindness, and tonight (Wednesday October 29) those doubts proved justified. Dylan, who’d been sent to retrieve Ray’s bag of drugs and money from Vinny’s, decided to pocket the cash instead and convinced April to run away.

As they waited for the bus, Ray discovered Lewis had found the bag – but with only £3 inside, where was the missing £3,000? Ray had a pretty good idea as he put the pieces together. Furious, the drug boss set about tracking the teens down.

When they ignored his calls, he sent a horrifying video of himself following Leo and Rhona, making it clear April’s loved ones were at risk unless they returned. Ray also threatened Dylan’s father-figure Paddy.

He was very firm in his threats (Credit: ITV)

Ray strikes back

Although Dylan still wanted to run at first, soon the terrified pair realised they had no choice but to face Ray. Dylan handed the cash over, but Ray dragged him off in his car, leaving April in tears. Ray warned her she’d better “please her client” the next day if she wanted Dylan safe.

So, is Dylan dead in Emmerdale?

Thankfully, no. Dylan isn’t killed, and spoilers confirm he’ll soon be back at the factory. Next week, he even interrupts Kerry and Jai mid-kiss as their chemistry heats up – proving he’s very much alive.

But Ray’s punishment for Dylan’s betrayal remains unknown. And with April still under his control, the danger is far from over.

Will April tell her dad everything next week? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ray and Celia in Emmerdale?

The nightmare continues next week with April’s powerful standalone episode. As she grows more distant from her dad, she considers telling him everything – and actor Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon, has promised a “staggering twist.”

Elsewhere, Bear’s mysterious link to Ray and Celia will come to light in his own upcoming episode.

So, while Dylan’s safe for now, Ray isn’t done yet. The only question is: who will stop him before it’s too late?

