Emmerdale follow-up: Dylan prepares to flee with April as he lies to Ray again

Ray has asked Dylan to retrieve his bag for him in Emmerdale. But spoilers show that he begins to disobey him more and more.

Dylan and April have been thrown into a life of crime, trying to get rid of the debt they owe Ray and Celia. But in reality, the teens are being cruelly manipulated into doing some horrific jobs.

Tonight (October 27) saw Dylan get annoyed at Ray. However things are about to take another turn.

Dylan has been growing more and more distant with Ray (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Dylan and Ray in Emmerdale?

Dylan organised a handover in broad daylight, which left Ray fuming as anyone could have seen. And it only made it worse that Dylan didn’t seem too bothered.

Ray shouts at him, telling him they don’t give that sort of money over during the day. But Dylan tells him to take it and storms off, evidently becoming annoyed with Ray’s work and behaviour.

To make matters worse for Ray, he spots DS Carter in the village, quickly discarding his bag before he heads over to her.

She asks him some questions about his new “business” and wonders why his website seems to be a copy and paste. But Ray doesn’t flinch and sticks to his lie that he has turned his life around.

By the time he manages to get back to where he dropped his bag, he is horrified to realise it has been moved into Ross’ along with the other boxes.

When he tried to go get it he was caught by Ross. Knowing there was no other way, Ray told Dylan he needs to find a way in and get the bag.

April is shocked at Dylan’s plan (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Dylan doesn’t want to do it but Emmerdale spoilers show that he does give in and gets into Vinny’s house.

However, things aren’t easy for him as Vinny doesn’t just let him in. So, while at the shop, Dylan finds a way to steal Vinny’s keys.

While this is going on, April has been told she has to go meet another client, leaving her very scared and lying to Dylan.

When Dylan tells Ray he didn’t manage to get his backpack, Ray is furious, and Dylan is surprised by his reaction.

However, when he finds April, Dylan tells her that he actually did get the money from the bag. And it is enough for them to run away together.

But will they manage to leave the village and their debts behind them?

