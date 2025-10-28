Emmerdale spoilers for next week: April’s standalone episode airs and Charity is caught out over her baby lie

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, we see April’s standalone episode as she desperately wants to open up to her dad. But will she?

Meanwhile, Charity is busted over her baby scan, how can she explain her way out of this one? And, Aaron is sickened when Robert and Kev make big future plans.

Here’s what we know about Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. April and Marlon at breaking point

Things are worse than ever between April and Marlon. She contemplates opening up to him in a special standalone episode. But will she be able to tell him what’s really been going on?

2. Charity can’t cope with the pressure

Charity is terrified the upcoming scan may somehow be able to reveal the baby isn’t the implanted embryo.

She finds Jacob and Sarah chatting about how babies resemble their fathers and snaps at them. She then lies the scan appointment has been cancelled.

Turning to Chas, Charity heads to the appointment in secret and is relieved nothing untoward is shown. But Chas spots her staring lovingly at her baby – can she really go through with this?

And when Jacob spots her at the end of the corridor in the hospital will she be able to cover?

3. Kev proposes in Emmerdale spoilers

Determined to make things right after everything that’s gone on with Aaron, Kev proposes a vow renewal to Robert. Robert accepts, but Aaron is sickened when he finds out.

Victoria knows Robert doesn’t feel as strongly about Kev and urges Aaron to be honest about how he really feels too.

Aaron is distraught to see Robert and Kev together and knows Vic is right. He soon warns Robert if he goes through with the vow renewal it will end their love story. What will Robert do?

4. Paddy realises Bear is missing

When Paddy opens a package addressed to Bear he realises his dad never made it to Ireland. Unable to contact him, Paddy is consumed with worry.

Realising Bear would never have missed Eve’s birthday, he knows it’s time to do something. So Paddy decides to call the police to report him missing.

5. Kerry and Jai get very closen in Emmerdale spoilers

Archie is fed up of his dad putting work before him all the time. Kerry urges Jai to get his priorities straight and fakes a sickie for him so he can spend time with his son.

Kerry later defends Jai to Lewis and Jimmy and perceptive Lewis wonders if she is developing feelings for her boss. She soon realises she is attracted to Jai and wonders whether he feels the same.

He admits he finds her attractive and Kerry launches herself at him! They are both embarrassed when Dylan almost catches them.

Later at the cafe, Nicola clocks an intimate moment between Kerry and Jai, but will they confess all?

6. Something is troubling Chas

It’s clear Chas has something on her mind, but what is it?

7. Liam finds something out in Emmerdale spoilers

Some information is discovered by Liam and he is clearly worried by it. What has he found out?

