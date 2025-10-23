Emmerdale: 5 huge theories about the mystery newcomer – including Meena link and Dingle twist

There’s a newcomer in Emmerdale – but not one anyone expected to see! A mysterious woman has arrived in the village after being found hiding in one of Caleb Miligan’s vans.

Caleb and Ruby are now caught up in a situation that could land them in serious trouble – but who exactly is this woman, and what is she running from?

Fans are already hard at work trying to solve the mystery, and some of their theories are wild.

Joe, Ruby and Caleb seemed shocked at the newcomer in the van (Credit: ITV)

Caleb makes a shocking discovery in Emmerdale

During Wednesday night’s episode (October 22), Joe Tate visited the depot to try to persuade his uncle Caleb to help him deal with the police. Caleb had witnessed Joe run over Jimmy King, and Nicola was determined Joe should pay for it.

As the pair argued, a strange noise distracted them. Tracing it to the back of one of Caleb’s vans, they opened the doors to find a woman inside. Ruby soon arrived and managed to coax her out.

Joe was quick to turn the situation to his advantage, warning Caleb he could be in big trouble if the stowaway was discovered on their property. He even stalled the police so Caleb and Ruby could get the woman – who we now know as Anya – out of sight.

Joe pointed out that the van had come from abroad, meaning Anya is likely an illegal immigrant. Ruby noticed she was unwell and wanted to get her medical help, but Anya refused. Instead, Ruby took her home, gave her food, and let her rest.

Caleb was furious when he found out. He knows harbouring her could lead to criminal charges – even human trafficking accusations – but Ruby refused to turn Anya away.

Ruby called Liam over to check on her, and he advised she contact the authorities. But will she?

Fan theories: Who is newcomer Anya in Emmerdale?

The mystery has set social media alight – with fans coming up with all sorts of theories about who Anya really is.

Is there a serial killer back in town? (Credit: ITV)

1. Meena Jutla return

Some fans are convinced Anya looks suspiciously like serial killer Meena Jutla.

“For a minute I thought I was seeing Meena!” said one viewer. Others joked that Emmerdale wouldn’t bat an eye at a recast, saying, “When people come back, no one ever notices they’re a completely different person!”

Joe and Caleb don’t exactly see eye to eye after the whole kidney theft business (Credit: ITV)

2. Joe set-up the newcomer in the van in Emmerdale

Another popular theory is that Joe planted Anya in the van himself to blackmail Caleb.

“Bet Joe set her up,” one fan insisted. “Reckon Joe planted her just to get one over on Caleb.”

3. Another long-lost Dingle

It wouldn’t be Emmerdale without a new Dingle appearing from nowhere!

“She’ll be another Dingle,” wrote one fan, while another joked Cain probably fathered her during a mystery trip abroad.

Tom King has a sister called Anya (Credit: ITV)

4. Tom King’s sister?

Could Anya be Tom King’s long-lost sister – also called Anya? Some think so, though others note the real Anya King is English, making the illegal immigrant angle confusing. Still, one viewer said: “What if she’s pretending and faking an accent?”

Is Ray behind this? (Credit: ITV)

5. Human trafficking plot

With Emmerdale tackling modern slavery in upcoming episodes, some fans think Anya’s arrival could tie into that storyline.

“I think Ray’s into trafficking,” one suggested. Another added, “Maybe Dylan brought her over in the van Billy drove – for Ray to traffic or something drug-related.”

Whatever the truth, one thing’s for sure – Anya’s arrival has put Caleb and Ruby right in the middle of a dangerous situation.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

