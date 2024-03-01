Emmerdale: Meena Julta needs to return in prison break scenes, fans demand

Soap serial killer Meena Jutla may be in prison right now for her multiple crimes but that doesn’t mean that fans don’t still think about the Emmerdale character.

Meena was sentenced to 75 years in prison back in 2022, with her absence causing great relief to villagers.

However, fans are now demanding that the murderer returns to our screens once more.

Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Meena is serving a 75 year sentence

Viewers will know that a couple of years ago, Meena was causing chaos in the Dales as she started a killing spree.

After the murder of her best friend Nadine when she was younger, Meena came to the Dales and soon started to kill once more.

Pushing Leanna off a bridge, Meena then went on to kill Andrea and Ben. She also tried to kill her own sister, Manpreet, and was responsible for holding multiple villagers hostage.

Eventually, Meena’s crimes got exposed and she was sentenced to 75 years in prison. However, she continued to cause drama until the very last moment in a court showdown with her own sister.

Fans are missing the popular character (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans beg for the return of Meena Jutla

With the village being safe from local serial killers for the time being, fans have now taken to social media to demand Meena’s return.

One fan said: “Still waiting on the Meena prison break… Christmas special this year?”

Another person replied: “Yeah, week of Meena. Hostage situation in Woolpack. Armed police outside. Somebody dies. Meena does too.”

A third Emmerdale fan agreed and exclaimed: “Bring back Meena!”

Finally, a fourth fan finished: “I really need another week of Meena! The most perfect situation would be that the prison informed Manpreet that Meena has escaped the prison and the whole village would have to stay indoors. It would be like with the quarantine in 2020, but now that the villagers were scared of Meena. Then the whole week she’d be lurking in the village, having monologues, maybe flashbacks of Jeremy, Dennis, Nadine or her dad who she killed. And then in the Thursday episode she’d finally start breaking in, scaring people and like it would be a mess, everybody running in the village trying to escape her. She’d claim her last victim and then Manpreet would kill her when the police arrive to the scene. But anyways, if she returns, I want it to be like huge, a whole week, and I’d like the whole village to participate in that. I have a feeling that she’ll escape one day, and it would be great for the SSW2024.”

Could Meena escape? (Credit: ITV)

Will Meena ever make a comeback?

Meena’s got multiple life sentences under her belt, but could that stop her from making a return to our screens?

Could Meena ever break out of prison and cause chaos for the villagers once again? We hope so!

