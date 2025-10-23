ITVX Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron’s reaction to Robert’s marriage sparks concern from fans

*WARNING: Emmerdale spoilers contained in this article for the Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden storyline airing on ITV tonight, Thursday October 23. It is already available to view on ITVX and YouTube.

The latest Emmerdale episode on ITVX has confirmed what fans feared — Aaron Dingle finally knows the truth about Robert Sugden and Kev Townsend’s marriage. But it’s Aaron’s reaction that has viewers seriously worried for his welfare.

Robert’s been living dangerously, juggling his secret prison husband and his rekindled romance with Aaron. With both men now in the village, it was only a matter of time before his double life came crashing down.

But when the truth surfaced, it wasn’t because Robert confessed — he was caught out.

Kev decided to come out publicly which Robert was not expecting in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Robert and Kev kiss – and Aaron sees in Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode, Kev gifts Robert an expensive watch before publicly kissing him — a shock move considering Kev hadn’t wanted to come out just yet. Unfortunately for Robert, Aaron witnesses the moment and is left stunned.

For those watching the ITVX episode, it’s clear that rather than explode with anger, Aaron’s response was calm — almost too calm. He gave Robert a few choice words and ended things on the spot.

Robert tried desperately to explain: that Kev is terminally ill, with just five months to live, and that their marriage means Robert will inherit a fortune. He also warned that Kev is dangerous, and staying on his good side is the only way to protect those he loves.

But Aaron wasn’t interested. He told Robert to end things with Kev or their relationship was over for good. Robert agreed that Aaron meant more than money — but when he went to break the news to Kev, things took a shocking turn.

Kev flew into a rage and suffered a heart attack. Robert rushed him to hospital — but will he survive? And what does this mean for Robron’s future?

Robert was horrified when Aaron saw it all (Credit: ITV)

Fears for Aaron over his reaction to Robert marriage news

Aaron’s lack of visible emotion has fans fearing the worst.

“If there’s one thing we know about Aaron – he’s a cryer,” one viewer posted. “The fact he didn’t show any emotion… major red flag. We should be worried about him.”

Another added: “He’s been through so much. It’s like he expects things to go wrong now.”

“It’s sad because Aaron didn’t even seem surprised,” said a third. “Like he expected to be disappointed again by Robert.”

And a fourth commented: “Aaron’s that numb he’s not feeling anything. That’s scarier than anger.”

John put Aaron through hell (Credit: ITV)

Are the concerns valid?

Fans have been worried about Aaron ever since he jumped straight back into a relationship with Robert, just days after John Sugden escaped. After everything John did — killing Nate, kidnapping Mack, and nearly killing Aaron — it’s clear Aaron never truly processed that trauma.

Now, with Robert’s betrayal exposed, Aaron’s detached reaction feels deeply unsettling.

Aaron has a history of self-destructive behaviour when things fall apart — but this time, he seems eerily calm. Has he simply been hurt too many times to feel it anymore?

Or is something far darker brewing beneath the surface? Could Aaron’s life now be in danger — not just from Kev, but from himself too?

Read more: Emmerdale: 5 key reasons it’s time to give Kev a chance

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!