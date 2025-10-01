‘Just cruel’ declare Emmerdale fans as ITVX episode airs Robron surprise

*WARNING: This article contains Robert and Aaron spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing on Wednesday October 1 that is already available on ITVX and YouTube, but will not air on ITV until 7.30pm tonight.

Beloved couple Aaron and Robert — affectionately dubbed Robron by fans — have been hit with yet another twist in the ITVX early release of Emmerdale. And despite it seemingly a happy one, not everyone is thrilled.

The latest episode, which will air tonight on ITV, has revealed a shocking development that has left loyal viewers furious, with many taking to social media to vent their frustration at the storyline.

Aaron wants to move on, but Robert isn’t being honest

Last week Aaron tried to kiss Robert, but Rob told him it wasn’t the right time for them to get back together. He knew that Aaron had too much trauma to process off the back of John Sugden’s reign of terror, to jump feet first into another relationship.

They agreed to just be mates and Robert said he would support Aaron every step of the way. However, we then found out what else was stopping Robert: he’s married!

On Monday (September 29) Robert was greeted by his husband from prison, Kev. It’s clear Kev was protecting Robert inside and that’s why they wed. But fans are convinced Kev is coercively controlling Robert and making Mr Sugden too scared to end things with him.

Kev told Robert he only has six months to live and Rob then told Victoria Kev has a lot of money that he will inherit once Kev dies. Robert also said he cares about Kev and he wants to support him until the end.

With Kev still inside and only granted day release on compassionate grounds, Robert continues to hide the truth from Aaron, despiute Victoria’s objections.

Aaron is being supported by Robert and it soon becomes more (Credit: ITV)

ITVX airs a Robert and Aaron reunion

In today’s episode, Chas relented on her stance about Robron reuniting. Aaron quickly went to see Robert to ask him to try again.

He told Robert he makes him happy and said he is ready and is already over John. Robert couldn’t resist and they got back together, but Mr S wants to keep things quiet for now.

What Aaron doesn’t know is that Robert needs to sort out his secret husband.

Fans aren’t happy about the Robron reunion

Despite it being what the fans have been pleading for, Aaron and Robert getting back together has only served to annoy viewers at this point.

They think it is too soon for Aaron to move on from John. They are also cross Robert is starting this off hiding secrets as that’s just a recipe for disaster. One even commented Emmerdale were being “just cruel” dangling this carrot knowing it’s going to end badly.

“Aaron clinging onto someone who made him happy once without dealing with the fact that he was betrayed, manipulated, lied to for a year by the guy he married way too quickly … in what world is this healthy? This is gonna blow up so so so badly,” sighed one.

Another reasoned: “As a plot point it’s good. As a decision for Robert and Aaron’s future? It’s a catastrophe.”

“Never thought I wouldn’t be over the moon to have them back together but this is just building up to disaster. Why is Emmerdale doing this to us? That’s just cruel,” added one more.

“I hate that Robron are together so quickly, it’s just going to be a complete disaster,” agreed a fourth.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

