As Aaron and Robert reconnect in Emmerdale, who is mysterious ‘K’ threatening their future?

Aaron and Robert fans have been hoping for a long-awaited reunion, and tonight’s Emmerdale episode promised just that—at least at first…

As the two grow closer once more, a shadow looms over their rekindled connection: an unknown figure known only as ‘K’.

With secrets brewing and tensions rising, viewers are left wondering whether this mysterious newcomer will derail the couple’s second chance at happiness before it even begins.

So just who is ‘K’?

Robert saw Aaron burning John’s things and stepped in (Credit: ITV)

Aaron made a move on Robert in Emmerdale tonight

Aaron Dingle was still struggling to process everything that had happened with John. He lashed out at gossiping Nicola in the cafe after she inferred he’d helped his crazy husband escape.

Robert, who had been in the cafe, went after Aaron and came across him burning John’s stuff. He threw his wedding ring in the fire too before bursting into a fit of coughs.

Robert insisted on taking Aaron back to the pub, but Aaron stated he didn’t want that and claimed that “every room that I walk in someone looks at me like I’m a loser.”

Robert invited Aaron back to his, “just as mates.”

But ‘just mates’ soon saw Aaron misreading the signals and leaning in to kiss Robert. Robert pushed him away, saying: “Not now, not like this.” Aaron was confused, claiming Robert has been chasing him since he got back.

Robert admitted he wants Aaron. But he said everything is raw right now and Aaron needs to process what has happened first. He also let slip that Chas had warned Robert off Aaron.

Aaron immediately went home to have it out with his mum and shouted at her for treating him like a five-year-old.

What’s the connection between Robert and Kev? (Credit: ITV)

An Aaron and Robert reunion is a long way off, Emmerdale spoilers for next week show as Kev arrives

As Aaron and Robert agreed to be friends for now while Aaron heals, Robert received a message from ‘K’ asking Robert to stop ignoring him.

With Robron close to a reunion, the mysterious K is set to delay things even more when he arrives in the village next week.

Spoilers for next week reveal that Robert is stunned when he opens the door to a familiar face. He lets the mystery man in and it soon becomes clear that they know each other from prison.

And it also becomes quickly clear that these two were more than just mates inside.

Victoria enters and is confused to see her brother holding hands with a man who isn’t Aaron. Robert is then left with some explaining to do.

Kev is obviously very close to Robert and they definitely share a connection. But how deep does it go? And does it mean a future with Aaron is definitely off the cards for now?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Kev’s arrival

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!