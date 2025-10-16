‘Kev would never hurt Robert, but Aaron…’ Emmerdale star Chris Coghill hints Aaron is in danger

Emmerdale actor Chris Coghill has shed new light on the turbulent dynamic between Kev and Robert, describing the relationship as both volatile and deeply emotional.

Speaking about his character, the star admitted that while Kev’s behaviour may seem unstable, there’s genuine affection beneath the turmoil — and it’s this conflict that’s driving one of the show’s most intense storylines.

Ryan Hawley, who plays Robert, agreed – “Kev’s not a baddie,” he insisted. So what is going on with him? And why is Aaron in danger?

Kev’s arrival has thrown Robert into chaos (Credit: ITV)

Kev threatens Robert and Aaron reunion in Emmerdale

Robron have got back together! But after John Sugden’s depature things seemed to move pretty quickly between the pair of them. And then we found out Robert was secretly married to a man called Kev who is still in prison.

“Kev is a really big obstacle in the sense that he’s a very loveable, damaged character. He’s a broken character but you feel sorry for him as well. And he’s funny,” Ryan Hawley shared during a recent interview with us.

“Kev is a really complex character and there’s so much to him,” adds Ryan. “He’s not just some baddie. He’s not even a baddie…”

Chris also agreed his alter ego is just and out and out bad guy.

“He’s a criminal and he’s got psychopathic tendencies but he’s got a lot of redeeming qualities,” he tells us. “But yeah, he’s volatile.”

Aaron is confused about exactly who Kev is (Credit: ITV)

Danger for Aaron, but not for Robert

Kev tonight announces he’s being released from prison. He’s being let out on compassionate grounds due to the fact he has six months to live.

Robert, who has been juggling both relationships with ease until now, is blindsided. With Kev moving in with Claudette and Charles, they are on each other’s doorsteps so there is no escaping him.

There is no way he can keep this from Aaron now. Nor is there any way he can keep Aaron from Kev.

“Kev’s incredibly dangerous,” Chris explains. “But there’s a weird thing where he’d never actually hurt Robert.

“I know Kev wouldn’t have any qualms about physically attacking anybody, apart from Robert,” Chris continues. Hmm, intriguing! We reckon Aaron should watch his back then…

Robert can’t seem to end things with Kev (Credit: ITV)

So who does Robert actually want in Emmerdale?

Fans have been convinced that Robert only married Kev for protection in prison. And of course, we know Robert’s true love is Aaron. So who does he really want?

“He loves Kev,” Ryan says. “It’s a complicated relationship but they both love each other. But then you have to wonder to what degree does Robert love Kev and what degree does he love Aaron?”

Chris agrees. “It’s very complicated because Kev is unhinged,” he points out. “There are some genuine feelings there, but they’re not quite what they should be.”

Robert has messed up big time (Credit: ITV)

Things kick off next week

Next week’s spoilers show Robert still hasn’t told anyone the truth about anyone! Aaron and Kev are both in the village and come face to face, so Robert has to work extra hard to keep his secrets in check.

Of course it’s not long before it all comes crashing down when Kev gifts Robert an expensive watch and they shares a public kiss. Aaron sees everything and is horrified. How will Robert talk his way out of this one?

“It’s going to be explosive,” teases Ryan. “Aaron thinks that he and Robert are on the path now that they were always intended to be on. He thinks that all the drama’s behind them, there’s no John anymore. They can carry on with their lives.

“Out of nowhere, there’s this guy that turns up and he’s Robert’s old cellmate and then next thing Aaron sees them kissing around the back of the Woolpack. So he’s been lied to, after everything else that’s happened, where Robert’s half-brother has also lied to him. It’s a lot for Aaron to take in!”

Does that mean our hopes for a Robron reunion are about to be dashed? Chris has got some bad news for Robron fans.

“Kev’s a massive spanner in the works,” he tells us. “A massive, unhinged spanner.”

