Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter drops hint about upcoming twist: ‘Something special is coming’

Emmerdale favourite Lucy Pargeter has teased that “something special” is on the horizon for fans — sparking excitement and speculation about what might be coming next in the ITV soap.

The actress, who has played Chas Dingle since 2002, shared the intriguing message on social media, hinting that viewers could soon be in for a big surprise.

‘Something special’ coming to Emmerdale, teases Lucy Pargeter

Lucy Pargeter updated her Stories on Tuesday (October 14). Posting a picture of herself in a fedora-style hat, she tagged Emmerdale and put three fist emojis, writing: “Something special is coming your way!!!”

Lucy shared no further details, so we can only speculate over what could be coming. Could we be getting a Chas-centric story soon? And if so what could it be?

Will she finally walk down the aisle with Dr Liam? Is she involved in bringing John Sugden to justice? She looks pretty sultry and the hat is an interesting addition.

Of course, the vague message could be referring to a number of things. It may not necessarily be storyline related. Could it be to do with a charity event?

The music accompanying the post was titled ‘Night shift’ so it might mean she is doing some night shoots, which usually leads to bug drama in the Dales!

Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

After a fair few years of huge Chas storylines, she has been more involved in other peoples’ of late. She has most recently supported her boyfriend Liam as he waited for test results to show whether or not he had prostate cancer.

Chas is also the only person at the moment who knows Charity is carrying Ross Barton’s baby rather than Sarah and Jacob’s. Chas wants Charity to tell the truth, but Charity is refusing and it has caused serious tension between the cousins and business partners.

Last month, Chas was by her son Aaron’s hospital bedside after he was pushed down a gorge by evil John Sugden. John had everyone fooled – including Chas. So it came as a big surprise to them all when he was outed as a killer.

Chas struggled to accept Robert Sugden was right all along, but she has now given her blessing for him to date her son.

