Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at all-new pics as Aaron finds out everything when Kev arrives

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Kev and Aaron come face to face as Robert scrambles to hide the truth. But how much longer can he keep this from Aaron?

Meanwhile, relations between the Tates and the Kings take a further nosedive when Joe runs Jimmy over. And Caleb and Ruby have a stowaway at the Depot.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Kev makes himself at home in the Dales

Kev is in the village and Robert is having a hard time juggling his double life. Victoria insists Robert must tell Aaron before he finds out another way.

However before long, Kev encounters Aaron in the cafe. This makes things complicated for Robert.

Robert is visibly shaken to see them together and he worries there’s no way he can keep a lid on this.

He downplays his past with Kev to Aaron, but will it throw him off the scent?

2. Victoria pressures Robert in Emmerdale spoilers

As Robert continues to juggle everything, Victoria pressures him to come clean. He knows he has to end things with Kev, especially when Aaron announces their rekindled relationship to the entire Woolpack.

3. Aaron catches Robert kissing Kev

Robert later talks to Kev and expresses concerns about his aggression. Kev promises to change and be a better man, but Robert still can’t be honest.

As he continues with both relationships, Kev is suspicious something is off. He gifts Robert a fancy new watch and then publicly kisses him.

But Robert has no idea Aaron, who is also sure something is off, is watching.

Robert is horrified when he realises Aaron has seen everything. How will he explain this one? And is this the end of Robron for good?

4. Joe wants revenge

The police inform the Kings and Tates they are not taking Carl’s case any further. Joe is furious and wants tougher justice, but Dawn just wants to draw a line under the whole thing.

5. Joe runs Jimmy over in Emmerdale spoilers

Joe is out driving later on and he gets distracted. He is horrified when he hits somebody and even more so when he sees it’s Jimmy.

Caleb has witnessed the whole thing and he forces Joe to call an ambulance. Joe insists to the police it was an accident, but Nicola is sure it was his revenge. She vows she will give her own statement to the police. But will Joe end up in trouble?

6. A stowaway is found at the Depot

Joe goes to the Depot to sort things out with Caleb, but they are distracted by a noise in one of the vans. They are stunned when they find a terrified woman called Anya who has stowed away.

Ruby then arrives and she is confused over what is going on. But when the police arrive to talk to Joe about the Jimmy incident, Anya rushes away.

Ruby follows her and gets Liam to look Anya over. He advises Ruby to report her to the authorities, but will she?

7. Dylan trapped by Ray

Paddy gifts Dylan a rally driving experience to celebrate passing his driving test. Marlon is also using Dylan to get closer to April again.

Ray reminds Dylan the rally driving clashes with work from him, leaving Dylan torn. Eventually he turns Ray’s job down in favour of going with Paddy, leaving Ray furious.

Ray later tasks Dylan with stealing the Depot driving schedules. He snoops in Jai’s office and is almost busted, but then gets away with the info Ray wants.

8. Gabby’s big decision

Mandy is shocked to find Gabby looking through Vinny’s phone. Gabby tries to explain, but Mandy is worried about their relationship and that the trust has gone.

Soon, Gabby makes a big decision and it leaves Vinny completely blindsided. What is she about to do?

9. Claudette chastises Charles in Emmerdale spoilers

Liam launches his prostate checking campaign and is pleased when lots of people turn up for checks. But Claudette is fuming to find out Charles has lied about getting checked every few years, especially because she lost a brother to the disease.

