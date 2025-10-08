Emmerdale spoilers: Tensions explode between Dawn and Nicola as truth about Lucas and Carl Jnr emerges

Emmerdale spoilers confirm a heated feud between Dawn Fletcher and Nicola King after the truth about Lucas’s altercation with Carl Jnr finally comes out. The revelation sheds light on what really caused the outburst — and it’s set to cause major tension between the two families.

As the situation spirals, Dawn is left furious when Nicola’s reaction threatens to make matters worse. With emotions running high and both mothers determined to defend their children, the fallout from the incident looks set to divide the village.

Nicola was firmly on Carl’s side (Credit: ITV)

Carl and Lucas fought in Emmerdale tonight

Carl Holliday and Clemmie Reed have been developing a little relationship. But at 10 and 11 it’s safe to assume it’s fairly chaste.

Nicola was fully on board with the pairing, even picking out clothes for Carl to impress Clemmie with. But then the school called and told her Carl had been hit by another child.

They didn’t tell her who, however Dawn got a call immediately after informing her Lucas had hit someone. Nicola was aghast that Lucas had hit Carl and Dawn vowed to get to the bottom of why.

Lucas refused to tell her or Billy and Joe what had really happened. So Dawn insisted he apologise and they put the whole thing to bed. But Lucas refused to say sorry.

Carl also kept completely silent about their fight. Nicola was quick to defend her son and told Dawn she wouldn’t have any Tate nonsense. But was Lucas really the only one at fault here?

Dawn is horrified when the police visit Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Lucas hit Carl to protect Clemmie, Emmerdale spoilers reveal

Things become clearer on Friday (October 10) when the police arrive in the village to talk to both families.

It is soon revealed that Clemmie is involved having sent Carl Jnr an indecent image of herself. Carl then shared it with his friends and subsequently the whole school has seen it.

Carl will admit the truth to the police and they are set to take the whole matter very seriously. When Clemmie confesses to Dawn why she sent the photo in the first place, Dawn can’t help but blame herself.

Dawn decides she and Nicola should talk mother to mother, but it doesn’t go well. Nicola is defensive and the conversation becomes an argument.

Nicola and Laurel discuss the situation and realise how out of touch they are over their kids’ online habits. They agree they must work together to protect them from the dangers of the internet and social media.

Meanwhile, guilty Dawn opens up to Joe about her own past and how she was coerced into sex work and drugs. She vows to protect her kids in real life and online. But is it really that simple? And how can the families resolve this and move forward?

