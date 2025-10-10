Carl Holliday and Clemmie Reed in Emmerdale – difficult upbringings, indecent images and how old they are

Carl Holliday and Clemmie Reed have become two of Emmerdale‘s most talked-about younger characters this week as their online safety storyline kicks off.

Both have been shaped by challenging upbringings and emotional storylines. As their pasts continue to influence their lives in the village, they’ve been thrust into the spotlight with the latest plot, despite their young age.

Like Dawn and Nicola, we are stunned that such youngsters are involved in taking and sharing indecent images. So how old are they? And how have their backgrounds shaped who they are now?

Carl was born to Juliette and Jimmy (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who is Carl’s real mum in Emmerdale

Carl is Jimmy King’s son, but his mum is Juliette Holliday, hence his different surname. Young Carl was born after a mix-up at a fertility clinic.

Juliette had been impregnated with Jimmy’s sperm instead of her chosen donor’s. She arrived in Emmerdale in 2014 asking Jimmy to sign paperwork to waive his rights to the unborn child. But then she went into labour at Jimmy’s and gave birth to a baby boy assisted by Nicola.

Juliette named their son Carl, having no idea it was the same name as one of Jimmy’s dead brothers.

Jimmy was granted access to baby Carl, but then Juliette’s estranged husband Greg came back to her and wanted to be a family. Juliette told Jimmy he could have no more contact and upset Nicola took the baby and ran away. Jimmy brought them home and Juliette agreed not to press charges before leaving with her husband and son.

But by 2015, Juliette was back in the village. Greg had left her again and she was struggling to be a single mum. By January 2016 she decided she couldn’t copy any more and left Carl with Jimmy while she got her life back together.

In 2021, Juliette wanted her son back. She started the process of getting custody of Carl again and tried to sabotage Jimmy and Nicola’s business so they’d have no money for a solicitor.

Howeverm by August 2021, things changed dramatically. Juliette announced she was moving to New York – and she wasn’t taking Carl with her. Apparently her new boyfriend Allister didn’t like children and Juliette still didn’t like being a mother.

Carl remained in Jimmy and Nicola’s care and is fully part of the family now.

Carl was central to bringing down cousin Tom King last year (Credit: ITV)

How old is Carl in Emmerdale?

Carl is played by Charlie Joyce who took over the role from Dexter Ansell in 2016. Charlie is 11 years old, the same as his alter ego, Carl.

In fact, their birthdays are just days apart, with Carl being born on October 7 and Charlie on October 9 2014.

Nicola and Dawn are at war over their kids (Credit: ITV)

Carl Holliday’s biggest Emmerdale storylines – including one with Clemmie Reed

Other than his mum coming and going, Carl’s biggest storyline came in 2024 when he helped to bring his cousin Tom King to justice. Tom was abusing his wife Belle and Carl got hold of Tom’s tablet that proved cameras were watching Belle at home.

Tom tried to buy him off with toys and treats. But Carl was clearly scared of him.

Eventually Carl confessed everything to Nicola, who took him to the police station to report Tom. The evidence all added to Belle’s own testimony of Tom’s abuse and control and he was eventually sent to prison.

And now he’s involved with Clemmie Reed after he shared an indecent image she sent him of herself. Carl is clearly upset over his actions, but the police haul him in for questioning anyway.

Both the Kings and the Tates are distraught over what has happened. Dawn tries to talk to Nicola mother to mother, but with Nicola’s defences up it ends in an argument, making things even worse.

As Carl is terrified facing his police interview, Nicola insists he’s learned his lesson. But the cops are taking this very seriously. Will Carl face severe punishment for his crimes? And as Nicola and Dawn vow to protect their children online, will anything good come out of this?

Clemmie is also in trouble (Credit: ITV)

How old is Clemmie Reed?

Clemmie is a little younger than Carl. She was born on July 12 2015, which makes her 10-years-old. It’s little wonder Dawn is totally shocked at what her daughter has done given her age.

Clemmie’s real mum is Beth Reed, a drug-addicted prostitute. She was raised by her grandmother until her gran died and Beth took custody again. But Beth was no better and died of an overdose and after her funeral.

Beth’s friend Jade took Clemmie in, but after Beth’s funeral Dawn, who had known her on the streets, found Clemmie sleeping in a dog bed.

She discovered Clemmie was the half-sister of her own son, Lucas, as they shared the same father, Alex Moore. Dawn and then-husband Billy took Clemmie to live with them and have since adopted her.

When Clemmie opens up next week about why she sent the picture to Carl, it leaves Dawn feeling awful. Can she find a way to protect her daughter and be honest about her own past too?

