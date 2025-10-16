Kev’s shocking revelation in Emmerdale’s ITVX early release turns Robert’s world upside down

The latest Emmerdale episode available early on ITVX has left fans reeling after a huge revelation involving Kev — and it spells serious trouble for Robert Sugden.

The early-release installment dropped a major twist that changes everything for the pair, setting up emotional fallout in the coming days.

Robert and his prison husband Kev in Emmerdale

Robert and Aaron got back together after John Sugden skipped down and everything was looking rosy. Except for the fact Robert had a secret prison husband named Kev with a very volatile temper.

Robert has spent the last weeks juggling both relationships. Victoria has urged Robert to be honest, but as Kev only has six months to live and will be spending those banged up, Robert is sure he can keep his double life up.

However, things are getting more complicated with the prison visits interferring with plans with Aaron.

For his part, Aaron has no idea Robert has a secret husband. And Robert intends to keep it that way.

But of course, he won’t be able to manage that for long…

Kev delivers news to Robert in Emmerdale on ITVX

When Robert goes to see Kev on Thursday Kev has some news that he is clearly desperate to tell Robert. Robert braces himself expecting bad news, but in fact Kev tells Robert he is being released.

Of course this is bad news to Robert, but Kev is elated. Robert paints on a smile and talks about all the things they could do – mainly getting away from Emmerdale. But Kev shoots him down. He’s on an outreach programme, which means he has to stay put.

Kev is not allowed to live with Robert though, he has to stay with Claudette and Charles. So he’ll be close, but not too close.

So what happens next?

Spoilers for next week reveal Kev is released on Monday (October 20). He meets Claudette and Charles and then in the cafe he sees Aaron. Robert is horrified and desperately tries to downplay his past with Kev to Aaron.

Robert then keeps them apart as much as he can. He is blindsided when Aaron tells the whole Woolpack they are back together. Victoria meanwhile presses her brother to be honest.

Robert resolves to end things with Kev. But when Kev gifts him a expensive watch and kisses him in public, it’s too late because Aaron has seen everything.

How will Robert get out of this one? Is that the end of Robron for good?

