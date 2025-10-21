Emmerdale confirms major fallout after Jimmy crash – and Caleb decides Joe’s future

Joe Tate has landed himself in serious trouble in Emmerdale after his threats against the King family took a devastating turn. Now it looks like his words could cost him everything.

In shocking scenes, Joe accidentally hit Jimmy King with his car after losing control while driving. Things only got worse when he considered leaving him for dead.

And now Caleb knows and everything could come crashing down for Joe. How far will Caleb go – and is Joe facing prison?

Joe was horrified to realise he’d hit Jimmy (Credit: ITV)

Joe hits Jimmy in horror accident in Emmerdale

After threatening the Kings on Monday night (October 20), warning that “justice comes in many forms,” Joe was already on edge when Tuesday’s (October 21) episode began. Driving fast and distracted by his phone, he suddenly ploughed into something in the road — and was horrified to discover it was Jimmy King.

Realising the gravity of what he’d done, Joe panicked and was ready to flee the scene before Caleb arrived, having witnessed everything. Joe quickly claimed he was heading back to his car to call an ambulance, though both he — and Caleb — knew that wasn’t the case.

Nicola wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

Nicola vows revenge

Jimmy was rushed to hospital, where Nicola was furious to find Joe being questioned by police. Convinced it wasn’t an accident, she made it clear she intends to make Joe pay for what he’s done.

Meanwhile, Joe tried to cover his tracks by visiting Caleb, hoping to persuade him to give the ‘right’ version of events. But in doing so, he only dug himself in deeper — first by trying to blackmail Caleb over Anthony’s death, and then by offering him £25,000 to keep quiet.

Caleb, however, wasn’t interested in making a deal. Instead, he made Joe sweat, telling him: “You let me know when you’ve decided how much your freedom is worth. Police are in at 12.”

Now, with the clock ticking, Joe’s future is hanging by a thread.

Caleb witnessed it all (Credit: ITV)

Caleb holds all the cards in Emmerdale tomorrow

Joe is in a fix, and Caleb knows it. His next move will decide whether Joe walks free — or faces the consequences.

Things take another twist in tomorrow’s episode (Wednesday, October 22), when Joe returns to see Caleb. Their tense conversation is interrupted by a strange noise coming from one of the vans.

When they investigate, they discover a girl named Anya hiding inside. But before they can get any answers, the police turn up — and Joe rushes out to intercept them, trying to keep them away from the depot while Caleb sorts out the chaos.

But has Joe done enough to keep Caleb on side — or is his luck about to run out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

