Anthony Fox confirmed dead in tonight’s ITVX early release episode of Emmerdale

*WARNING, this article contains spoilers from Thursday’s episode of Emmerdale (September 25), which has not aired on ITV yet, but is available on ITVX an YouTube.

Emmerdale viewers who tune in to ITVX ahead of the television broadcast were met with a dramatic twist as the latest early-release episode confirmed the death of Anthony Fox.

The development closes the door on one chapter of the John Sugden storyline as many had believed John was keeping him captive somewhere. But are there more twists to come?

John got away to Rotterdam thanks to Caleb (Credit: ITV)

John Sugden escaped in Emmerdale

During Wednesday night’s episoder (September 24) Caleb Miligan helped John escape to Rotterdam rather than face punishment for his crimes.

Viewers have watched John’s trail of chaos unfold like a true soap villain’s greatest hits. He left his ex, Aidan Moore, in a coma, accidentally killed Nate Robinson, then coldly framed Owen Michaels for the death.

He drugged Chas and pinned the blame on Ella, deliberately triggered Jacob’s severe allergic reaction, and didn’t stop there—John smashed Mack over the head with a shovel and held him hostage.

Aaron became another target, drugged and dragged to the edge of a gorge, while Robert was left to take the fall for it all. But when John’s twisted web of crimes and lies finally began to unravel, he didn’t face the music—he bolted, determined to escape justice.

He blackmailed Caleb over Anthony’s death to help him get away. At first Caleb double-crossed John and driven him to meet a gun-wielding Cain. But John played his trump card and said he’d scheduled an email incriminating them all for Anthony’s murder. He promised to delete it when Caleb got him to Rotterdam.

Caleb knocked his brother out, determined to protect his wife. John was then last seen in the back of Caleb’s lorry at the port. He handed Caleb the coordinates of Anthony’s body and then deleted the email before he went.

Abusive Anthony is not alive (Credit: ITV)

Anthony Fox is confirmed dead in Emmerdale

In Thursday’s episode, that is now available on ITVX and YouTube, Caleb returned and explained everything to Ruby. But he needed prove Anthony was buried where John said, so went to dig him up.

Once that was done, he told the Anthony murder club everything. He confirmed it was definitely Anthony’s body and he has now dealt with it for good.

The discovery confirms that Anthony did indeed die. Many fans had been sure hints were being dropped that Anthony wasn’t actually dead and John had saved his life and was keeping him captive somewhere. But now his death is certain.

Has John now left Emmerdale?

We don’t know much about John now. Caleb confirmed he had dropped him off at the first service station in Rotterdam. He said he was planning to head to France after that.

Cain immediately stomped off to pack a back and head abroad to find him. Moira followed desperately trying to stop him.

Emmerdale Insider are convinced this is not the last we’ll see of John or hear of Anthony. So we’ll just have to wait and see

