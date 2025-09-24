Emmerdale bombshell: ITVX early release confirms what really happened to John after Cain’s gun drama

*WARNING this article contains Emmerdale spoilers about John Sugden for the episode airing on Wednesday September 24 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans can finally discover what became of John Sugden after the tense gun showdown with Cain Dingle. The latest episode, released early on ITVX, reveals the dramatic outcome of the standoff – and it’s a twist that viewers have been anxiously waiting to see.

Cain was out for revenge on John in Emmerdale

John had blackmailed Caleb Miligan into getting him abroad earlier this week. He used the knowledge he had of Anthony’s murder to ensure Caleb helped him in order to protect his wife.

But Caleb couldn’t betray his brother Cain and in fact drove John to a woodland where was waiting with a gun.

Cain wanted John to pay for killing Nate. However he decided not to shoot John but instead hand him over to the police so he could rot in jail for the rest of his life.

John refused to go to prison though and told them he had scheduled an email to send with details of Anthony’s murder. He would only cancel it if he managed to get to Rotterdam. Caleb took him seriously, but Cain insisted he needed to pay.

As last night ended, a gunshot was fired. And today’s ITVX early release revealed the aftermath of the drama.

Did John die in Emmerdale?

John is still alive. In fact, no one got shot. Caleb knocked Cain out with a shovel instead and the gun went off into the air. John agreed to tend to Cain’s injuries and check he was okay as long as Caleb stuck to the Rotterdam plan.

As Cain was bundled unconscious into the boot of his car, Caleb took John to the port. But once there the truck was searched. John’s a master of hiding however, clearly, and he wasn’t found behind the boxes in the back.

John then handed over the whereabouts of Anthony’s body and showed Caleb he had deleted the email. But now he has nothing on them, does Caleb go through with getting him out of the country?

And what will Cain do when he comes round and realises his brother helped his son’s murderer escape? Unless there’s another twist coming…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

