Emmerdale spoilers reveal what happens next in Joe and Jimmy’s feud – and it’s not good

Tonight’s visit to Emmerdale (October 20) ended on a cliffhanger as Joe Tate threatened Jimmy King.

Joe and Jimmy’s new-found feud came as a result of Carl sending indecent pictures of Clemmie around the school. And after Emmerdale’s special episode, Joe is more understanding than ever.

So when he and Dawn heard that the police weren’t taking things any further, Joe was furious. But after tonight’s threat, things are about to get a whole lot worse.

Joe and Dawn want to support Clemmie (Credit: ITV)

Joe and Dawn were concerned about Clemmie tonight

The police told Nicola, Jimmy and Dawn that they were no longer taking the case further. And it’s clear they had very different reactions.

Nicola and Jimmy immediately sent Carl back to school, determined to not let this ruin his future. Whereas Dawn was still struggling to see if Clemmie even wanted to go back.

Joe realised that no matter what, this will follow Clemmie around. And he was furious.

In the Woolpack, Jimmy and Nicola were playing down the whole situation, talking about how kids just make mistakes. And Dawn and Joe just happened to walk in right at that moment.

While Dawn was trying to get Joe to calm down, the Tate couldn’t resist showing them who they were messing with.

He blamed both Nicola and Jimmy for their children’s behaviour – even bringing up Angelica’s time inside. But when Jimmy went to go after him, he told them that he can really hold a grudge.

There’s no running away for Joe (Credit: ITV)

Joe knocks Jimmy down with his car

However, Emmerdale spoilers indicate that Joe seriously messes up when he accidentally hits Jimmy with his car.

Getting distracted while driving, Joe hits something. So, he gets out and checks, leaving him horrified that it was Jimmy.

To make matters worse, Joe can’t just drive away, because Caleb has witnessed the whole thing.

Nicola rushes to the hospital. But when she spotted Joe being questioned by the police, she is determined to get her own revenge.

Warning him that she will make sure he faces the consequences, Nicola wants to make her own police statement.

But how will Joe get out of this one? And will Caleb be the person to help him?

