Lisa Riley teases a ‘never been done’ Emmerdale twist after Bear Wolf’s sudden disappearance

Emmerdale favourite Lisa Riley has teased an upcoming storyline she describes as “never been done before,” following the mysterious disappearance of Bear Wolf.

The actress, who plays Mandy Dingle, revealed that the unexpected plot will surprise even the most devoted viewers and promises dramatic twists ahead in the Dales.

Something is wrong with Bear in Emmerdale

After lashing out and upsetting everyone, especially son Paddy, Bear felt it was best if he left town. He disappeared and hasn’t been seen since, with Paddy believing he’s staying with a friend in Ireland.

The time last we saw Bear he was alone in his car, unable to bring himself to call Paddy and make amends.

Most recently, Dylan spotted a photo of him and asked Mandy about him, looking quite sad. That’s the first time we got to hear about him in a while.

Back in May, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw teased some upcoming storylines to Emmerdale Insider. One of which involved Bear. She said: “He’s going off screen for a little while. He’ll go missing and when he comes back what you’ll see is a very different Bear in a very different situation.”

Laura added: “We’re all going to be watching going: ‘What the hell has happened here?'”

Mandy Dingle actress Lisa has given a small insight into what we can expect when Bear does come back – and it looks like it’s nothing we’ve already guessed.

Speaking to The Sun at the National Television Awards earlier this week, Lisa wouldn’t reveal where Bear was but teased: “I can promise you a lot of drama where he is. And it’s going to be a big storyline on the horizon. That’s like Laura, our producer. That’s her baby.

“I can’t even give you any clue, because you won’t actually get it. I told my other half, Alan, he was like, that’s never been done. That’s never been done before. That’s the truth. It’s not been done in a drama.”

Bear was last seen forlorn and alone in the middle of nowhere (Credit: ITV)

Theories on what’s wrong with Bear in Emmerdale

So far theories have included dementia, depression, money troubles and a secret lover. But as all of these have been done before, Lisa’s hints suggest none of them are correct.

Another prediction is slightly different with some viewers wondering whether the soap could be setting things up for a CTE storyline.

CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) is a condition which can be a result of repeated traumatic brain injuries, common in those who sustain injuries from sports.

As a former wrestler, Bear would’ve sustained many knocks to the head over the years which could’ve triggered the condition.

