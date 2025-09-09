Emmerdale spoilers next week: Mack still in the bunker, Tears at Gabby and Vinny’s wedding and Bernice is back

Emmerdale spoilers for next week promise heartbreak, shocks and danger in the village. Mackenzie is still alive, just, but for how much longer?

Meanwhile, Gabby and Vinny’s wedding day is set to bring more tears than joy, while Bernice makes a dramatic return to the Dales.

But the biggest twist comes when April finds herself in terrifying danger after being taken by Ray — leaving fans bracing for an explosive week ahead.

Mackenzie looks at the syringe in the bunker (Credit: ITV)

1. Mackenzie injects himself

Still trapped in John Sugden’s underground bunker, Mackenzie contemplates the syringe John left him. A shadow of his former self, Mack decides to inject himself.

He hallucinated Charity after doing so, but is this the end of him?

Bernice and Bob make eyes at one another (Credit: ITV)

2. Bernice is back in the village in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicola is fuming to see Bernice appear back in the village. And so, having failed to make anyone happy with her reappearance, Bernice takes herself to the B&B to have a chat with Bob.

But as Bob comforts her, Bernice makes it clear she wants to build bridges with everyone. The pair share a bottle of wine and begin to reminisce about their first almost-love affair, but will it go further?

Bernice arrives back on Gabby’s wedding day (Credit: ITV)

3. It’s Gabby and Vinny’s wedding day and they’re both hiding secrets

It’s the big day and Vinny is stressed over Mike’s threat. Whereas the bridal party is shocked when Bernice arrives.

Everyone is quick to question why she is really there, and she hints at a secret that Gabby is keeping that would make the wedding a bad idea. And this leaves Gabby feeling thrown – but what is her secret?

Gabby makes a confession to Vinny (Credit: ITV)

Gabby then heads to see Vinny and tells him that something is wrong and has been for a while. Obviously, Vinny begins to panic and is overcome with his guilt. So, he leaves.

Returning, Gabby tells Bernice that she didn’t call off the wedding. She asks Arthur to walk her down the aisle and it’s full-steam ahead.

Gabby fears Vinny has done a runner (Credit: ITV)

However when she arrives at the church, Gabby is heartbroken when Kammy tells her Vinny hasn’t shown up.

As Gabby starts to worry, will Vinny turn up? Or has he done a runner from his own wedding?

4. April taken when she stands up to Ray in Emmerdale spoilers

April heads to do another drop-off but notices Swirling patrolling the area. Failing to do the drop, she makes an excuse to Swirling, who insists he gives her a lift home.

Rhona is confused and wants answers (Credit: ITV)

Rhona is initially confused when they return together. She wants to know why April has been picked up and driven home by the police. But April manages to hide her guilt and give her a believable excuse.

April stands up to Ray with terrifying consequences (Credit: ITV)

After failing to do the drop, Dylan asks April what went wrong. Ray is having doubts about her and is unsure whether she is valuable any more.

They meet Ray by the roadside and April is left furious. She stands up to him and asks him when their debt will be over.

But Dylan is left concerned when Ray admits he only actually needs April – and takes off with her in the car. Will she be okay? What has Ray got planned?

5. Liam needs a doctor in Emmerdale spoilers

Claudette spots Liam urinating at his allotment and he is embarrassed. He later explains he has been having difficulties holding in his wee.

Instantly, Claudette tries to urge him to see a specialist, but Liam continues to shrug off his issues.

However, Claudette forcibly tells him to book an appointment to get checked. Will Liam be okay?

6. Dylan tries to go straight

Still trying to turn his life around and get out of Ray’s clutches, Dylan is thrilled to have a job interview at Caleb’s depot.

But as Jai and Caleb grill him, will he get it?

7. Celia gives Moira an opportunity – with a catch in Emmerdale spoilers

Celia arrives on the farm with a mysterious new contract for Ross and Moira, leaving them both intrigued.

While she acknowledges that technically Celia’s deal is illegal, Moira decides to sign the contract anyway. Will she regret it?