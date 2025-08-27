Emmerdale exit rumours: Has Mackenzie Boyd left? What actor Lawrence Robb has revealed

The future of Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale has been thrown into question after recent scenes left fans fearing his exit. But is Mack really dead?

Actor Lawrence Robb hasn’t officially addressed the speculation he’s left Emmerdale, but he has spoken out on a potential departure. Here’s everything he’s revealed about his future on the soap.

Last week Mackenzie joined the dots and realised John Sugden had killed Nate Robinson. Mack risked everything getting into a van with John. They stopped in some woodland and fought. Although Mack got away, he tripped and rolled down a hill.

John was right behind him with a bow and arrow and shot him. As Mack fell to the ground, he begged for his life. John told Mack he used to hate him as he was too close to Aaron. He then added that he didn’t believe Mack would keep quiet and let his best mate stay married to a killer.

With Mack’s death looking inevitable, John lifted up a big rock and went to bring it down on Mack’s head. Later, a flashback showed the rock coming right down on Mack.

John hunted Mack with a bow and arrow (Credit: ITV)

The Sun previously revealed that Lawrence Robb, who plays Mack, was leaving. The publication said that Mack will die.

A source told them: “The scenes are going to be really harrowing for fans to watch. Mackenzie has been in so many scrapes and dangerous positions, but this time it looks like he’s bitten off more than he can chew.”

They added: “There are huge twists and turns coming throughout this storyline and it’s going to run for months and months.”

However, no official confirmation has been given and Lawrence has not confirmed his depature himself.

John has targetted Mack before (Credit: ITV)

What has Lawrence Robb said about his soap future?

Lawrence did speak about potentially leaving the Dales when he appeared on Loose Women last week. But he was typically vague and non-committal! He said: “Yeah, there are lots of rumours, and rumours they shall remain.

“Ultimately, if and when the time for Mack to leave comes. Whether that might be my choice or the choice of the writers/producers, I’ll be thankful for the time that I’ve had.”

He then added cryptically: “Ultimately, no one is safe in the show, certainly not in Emmerdale. It’s the most dangerous village in the country.”

Prior to his TV appearance, Lawrence had told Emmerdale Insider and other media, that John was more than capable of killing Mackenzie.

“The thing is with John, he obviously killed Nate, but he didn’t do it intentionally. Could he go all the way with Mackenzie? I absolutely do think so.”

Charity is devastated by Mack’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale has kept quiet too

Show boss Laura Shaw promised a huge Mack and Aaron storyline in the autumn. “It’s a big week of episodes which is going to be life-changing for those two,” she explained.

Although she didn’t say whether it was related to what’s happening on screen at the moment, the fact it is set to go on into the autumn suggests Mack isn’t dead yet. We haven’t seen a body either. And Charity has cheated with Ross and Mack doesn’t know about it yet, so surely there’s a fallout from that to come.

Spoilers for next week reveal that Charity receives a voice note from Mackenzie officially ending their marriage. And how can he leave a voicemail if he’s dead?

