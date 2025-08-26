Emmerdale spoilers next week: First look as John pushes Aaron to the brink, April makes a huge mistake and Paddy uncovers a truth

These all-new Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal another moment between Aaron and Robert leads to John taking drastic action. But as Aaron’s life is in serious danger, has John gone too far?

Meanwhile, April’s mistake could have devastating consequences, and Paddy stumbles upon a truth that threatens to change everything in the village.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers

1. Aaron in danger from John as he struggles to resist Robert in Emmerdale spoilers

However, Chas senses something is wrong as Aaron downplays his concerns about John’s behaviour. And when John hears Charity is considering calling the police about Mack, he rushes out.

Vic then tells Robert that John and Aaron are preparing to move into John’s childhood home. Robert storms out and interrupts Aaron packing, trying to convince him not to go.

While Aaron tries to remain adamant it’s what he wants, it’s clear he’s not being entirely honest. When Robert moves closer and insists they are meant to be together, Aaron struggles to resist as Robert kisses him. Will he give in?

With the drugs working, John’s ready to be the hero he needs. However, when he leaves to get firewood, Aaron has some more whiskey, but has no idea it’s laced with drugs…

2. Tracy’s suspicion grows

Liam notices Tracy’s low spirits and tries to get her to open up. She tells him about her bouts of depression and her worries so Liam suggests they arrange counselling.

But as the pair talk, Liam reveals he doesn’t understand how Owen could overpower Nate, leaving Tracy suspicious.

Later, Charity and Tracy share an emotional chat as Charity wonders how to tell Moses that Mack is gone. But as they talk, Tracy notices something suspicious.

The similarities between Nate and Mack’s disappearances seem to be more than a coincidence to her. And the cogs continue to whirr when she finds out Mack dumped Charity by voice note. Will she connect the dots?

3. April’s drug drop-off goes wrong in Emmerdale spoilers

Ray tries to pressure Dylan into doing another risky job but April volunteers to do it in his place.

When she heads to the car-park, a hooded man demands that she gives him the bag. And when he pulls out a knife, she hands it over.

Dylan comforts her and he reassures her Ray will understand. But will he?

When Paddy hears that Dylan didn’t go to the hostel, he asks him to move back in.

April and Dylan then head to meet Ray in the woods and tell him about the drugs loss. Will he react the way they hoped?\

4. Paddy uncovers something huge in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere in Emmerdale spoilers, there is a shock in store for Paddy – who has an awfully terrible realisation.

But what exactly is it?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!