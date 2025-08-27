Emmerdale moved and Coronation Street cancelled – all schedule changes here

There’s lots of movement in the soap schedule tonight as both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are affected, so are they on at all?

ITV is airing an EFL football match on Wednesday August 27 and that will mean a change to the soaps. All the info you need is below.

Asha is struggling in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

The good news is Emmerdale fans will get their daily dose of Dales drama. Sadly for Corrie lovers, they’ll have to wait until Friday now.

Emmerdale will air on Wednesday at 7pm instead of the usual 7.30pm time. Coronation Street shared an extra episode last night (Tuesday August 26) and will now not air on ITV until Friday (August 29).

Emmerdale is already available to watch on both ITVX and YouTube where it is released every day at 7am.

Kyle outs Dylan’s secret to Moira (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale tonight – Kyle recognises Dylan

Desperate to be settled, Dylan is touched when Paddy tells him there is no judgement over his sex work past. Keen not to let Paddy down, Dylan tells Ray he wants a break from the drug dealing. But will Ray let him go that easily?

Getting a job as a pot washer, Dylan thinks he’s turned a corner – until Kyle recognises him. He knows he’s one of the lads who broke into the barn and despite Dylan begging him to keep quiet, Kyle tells Moira. She vows to deal with it…

Meanwhile, Moira finds out that Celia has been working against her all this time. Will she take revenge on her too?

Jenny points the finger at Christina, but is she wrong? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street later this week

When Corrie returns on Friday things aren’t looking any brighter for Asha as she continues to bury her trauma. She calls in sick to work when she has a hangover and snaps at Dev. Can anyone help her?

Elsewhere, Tracy tries to seduce Carl – but is recording the whole thing. Will he fall for it?

And, Theo tells Todd he can’t see Billy any more. As Todd reels from the ultimatum to choose between them, who will he pick?

Also, Jenny is sure Christina is after George for his money. She doesn’t think Dom is dead at all and storms into the undertakers, ripping the lid off the coffin. Will she be humiliated?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

