Emmerdale fans have wild theories about Robert’s prison husband Kev — is he hiding more secrets than we think?

As Emmerdale welcomes new faces and fresh drama, viewers have been busy sharing their theories about what’s coming next — and few characters have sparked as much speculation as Robert Sugden’s mysterious prison husband, Kev.

Everyone believes he’s simply Robert’s old cellmate. But fans know the truth: he’s much more than that. Kev and Robert secretly tied the knot behind bars — and now they’re trying to keep it hidden.

Kev isn’t ready to live openly just yet, which suits Robert perfectly, since he’s rekindled things with Aaron and is desperate to keep his secret marriage under wraps. But with Robert juggling two relationships and a whole lot of lies, fans are wondering how long it can last — and what Kev’s real connection to Emmerdale might be.

Here are the biggest Kev theories doing the rounds.

Robert has been stunned by Kev’s arrival (Credit: ITV)

1. Does Kev already have a secret son in Emmerdale?

Many viewers are convinced Kev has more links to the village than just Robert. One popular theory suggests he’s secretly a dad — but who could his son be?

Some fans think Kev could be Dylan’s father. Not much is known about Dylan’s dad, only that he was violent and unreliable. Fans have pointed out that Kev shares a temper and even a physical resemblance with Dylan.

“Is Dylan Kev’s secret son? They look very similar,” one viewer suggested on social media.

However, the timelines don’t quite fit. Kev went to prison in 2002, and Dylan is believed to be around 18 or 19 — meaning he was born in 2007 or 2008. Unless Kev had sperm frozen somewhere, the maths just doesn’t add up.

However another intriguing theory suggests Lewis Barton could be Kev’s secret son. This time, the dates make more sense. Ross’s brother never knew his father, and some fans think Kev could be a match.

“Okay, so Kev was last out in 2002. Lewis actor Bradley [Riches] was born in 2001, so we can infer Lewis is about the same age,” one fan wrote. “This has sealed it for me. Kev is Lewis’s dad.”

Another added: “I’ve been thinking this too — which would mean Emma Barton had a relationship or affair with Kev.”

Celia mentioned her wayward son to Rhona (Credit: ITV)

2. Celia is Kev’s mum?

Some viewers are sure his secret family is actually a mother – and they think his mum is none other than Celia Daniels.

“So I reckon Kev will be connected to the Ray and Celia storyline,” one fan posted. “Maybe Celia’s son she talked about is actually Kev?”

Another agreed: “Celia just said her own son was a wild card — that’s gotta be Kev, right?”

Kev says he’s got six months to live in Emmerdale – but has he? (Credit: ITV)

3. He isn’t really dying

One of the biggest bombshells is that Kev told Robert he only has six months to live due to a heart condition. But fans are starting to doubt every word.

Some believe Kev has faked his illness altogether — using his money to pay off doctors and stage his diagnosis. If true, that could mean his ‘final months’ are all part of an elaborate plan to keep Robert close — and control him.

“Kev seems remarkably strong for someone who’s supposed to be dying,” one fan observed.

Another said: “He’s not dying. This is a tactic to keep Robert tied to him now that he’s out.”

If that’s true, Robert’s in even deeper trouble — juggling Aaron, a secret marriage, and a manipulative husband who might not be as sick as he seems.

Robert has got himself into a right mess (Credit: ITV)

4. Kev is definitely hiding something else in Emmerdale

We know Kev doesn’t want anyone to find out he’s married to Robert, saying he’s not ready to be “out and proud.” But fans think there might be more to the story.

“Doesn’t Kev only have six months to live? Surely this would be the time to live life to the fullest,” one viewer wrote. “Something else is going on.”

We’re pretty sure they are right. But what?

Are all these theories connected somehow? Will wider secrets come out about Kev soon? And what consequences will they have? We’re intrigued and excited and can’t wait to find out.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

