Emmerdale villain left to bleed out after attack in ITVX early release

An Emmerdale villain has been knocked unconscious and left to bleed out in today’s ITVX early release episode.

Today, (Thursday, October 30), April was left uncomfortable after meeting up with client, Callum.

Trying to defend herself after he laid hands on her, she then knocked him over the head. But, has she killed him?

April was left uncomfortable (Credit: ITV)

April attended her next job in Emmerdale

April was under immense pressure today to carry out Ray and Celia’s next job. She was ordered to keep her client happy or she’d never see Dylan again.

She then got herself all dolled up and bumped into Celia (who was on a convenient date with Bob at the B&B), with Celia pretending that she’d never met her before.

Alone though, Celia changed her tune and demanded that April didn’t mess the client around like she did to the last one. She needed to be on her best behaviour.

April then headed off to meet her client who soon introduced himself as Callum. When April revealed that she was 16, he seemed pleased when he admitted that ‘she looked younger.’

Wanting to get everything over and done with as soon as possible, April was increasingly more uncomfortable when Callum told her that she had to stay or he’d ask for his money back.

He then drew things out, talking to her about all kinds of nonsense (pet food, really?) while supplying her with alcohol.

That bottle of vodka would come back to bite him though…

Callum was hit on the head with a bottle of vodka (Credit: ITV)

April knocked villain Callum unconscious in attack

April Windsor vocalised that she no longer wanted to go through with sleeping with him.

Callum told April that she had no choice and had locked the doors meaning that she’d have to stay… ALL night. He’d paid good money for this and wasn’t going to let the opportunity go.

Grabbing the bottle of vodka nearby (Mack did say today that ‘karma comes back around’), April slammed it against Callum’s head.

She watched as he fell to the ground unconscious, and if you squinted hard enough… you could see a trickle of blood starting to flow out of his head.

But, is Callum dead? And, has April’s situation just got a whole load messier. The next episode of Emmerdale needs to hurry up now!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

