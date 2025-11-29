Emmerdale spoilers for December 8-12: First look at all-new pics as Kim Tate is left for dead

In Emmerdale spoilers for December 8-12 2025 Kim Tate finds herself in a perilous position when she’s left for dead after investigating Sam’s illegal activities. Will she survive?

Elsewhere, Lydia gets the surprise of her life when Jason Donovan turns up in the village. And, Kerry is furious when she finds out she’s implicated in Pollard’s latest scheme.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers coming up.

1. Sam quits

After Joe caught Sam stealing the trees, he is angry. But Sam stands up to him. Sam ends up quitting his job, plunging the Dingle family into even more dire straits financially.

Although Lydia tells Sam he has to get his job back, she reevaluates her loyalty to Kim when she sees her stingy raffle donation. Joe’s treatment of Sam also doesn’t help, so have the Tates burned their bridges?

2. Sam plans an illegal shoot in Emmerdale spoilers

Needing money, Sam decides to organise a dodgy shoot at Home Farm. He enlists Lydia to distract Kim at the Christmas fayre.

But it proves tricky when the shooting party want Lydia to provide food and Kim is also demanding her presence at the fayre. However, Lydia is totally unaware Kim has a big surprise for her…

3. Jason Donovan performs!

Kim soon orders Lydia to the pub and her dreams come true when she sees Jason Donovan is there.

He performs a special concert and is t0uched to receive a warm Woolpack welcome from the locals.

4. Kim Tate dead?

Back at Home Farm Vanessa has seen the dodgy shoot and she calls Kim. Kim heads off to investigate. But soon she injuries her leg badly.

Unable to move, Kim waits to be found – or for death to claim her. Will anyone save her life?

5. Pollard scams Kerry in Emmerdale spoilers

Kerry is stunned to discover a bank account in her name with £15k in it. Soon Pollard confesses he has set it up to siphon tax-free money to Jacob.

Kerry is furious, however Pollard reminds her what Jacob will face when left with a baby after Sarah dies. Kerry softens slightly and tells him if he wants her help with any schemes he only has to ask and not go behind her back in future.

6. Kammy ruins Vinny’s pursuit of Lewis

Vinny is keen to spend some alone time with Lewis and get to know him better. But unfortunately Kammy has no idea and turns up to join them. Vinny is put out, but will he say anything?

7. Christmas fayre struggles in Emmerdale spoilers

Lydia, Claudette and Nicola try to sell tickets for the Christmas fayre. But it’s a battle – will anyone buy them?

They are all hopeful the event will be a success. However no-one is looking forward to Bob’s promised performance!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

