5 huge Emmerdale questions after tonight: From Kev’s revenge to Bear’s escape and Sam’s disastrous plan

Emmerdale tonight delivered the promise of big danger ahead – especially for Robert, Aaron, Bear and Sam. After all the chaos, we’re left with some major questions…

Kev heard everything and he was angry (Credit: ITV)

1. What revenge does Kev have planned for Robert and Aaron after Emmerdale tonight?

Kev might have escaped justice thanks to Nicola’s quick thinking, but he didn’t walk away quietly. After overhearing Robert and Aaron and then witnessing them kissing, Kev now knows everything.

And with Christmas danger already teased for the pair, it seems inevitable Kev will strike back. The question is: how far will he go? And will anyone see it coming?

Bear is torn between his loyalty to Ray and wanting to see Paddy (Credit: ITV)

2. Will Bear actually manage to escape Ray and Celia?

Bear stunned Mick and Simo tonight when he revealed he had swiped Ray’s keys after all. But having the keys and actually using them are two very different things – especially with Ray watching his every move.

Can Bear really get out alive? Or is this escape attempt only going to make things much, much worse?

Sam roped Belle into his plan, but they were both worried in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

3. Is Sam’s Christmas tree scam about to explode in his face after Emmerdale tonight?

Sam, desperate to make money for the rewiring bill (and to restore Lydia’s Jason Donovan dream fund!), came up with the most Sam plan imaginable: borrow Moira’s tractor, steal Home Farm’s Christmas trees and flog them for cash.

Belle even agreed to help… which is how you really know disaster is on the cards.

How long before Kim Tate catches them? And will this end in debt, humiliation – or a full-blown feud?

Nicola encouraged Laurel to go for it with Ray (Credit: ITV)

4. Should Laurel be worried about Ray?

Er, the short answer is yes, but when will she figure it out? Urged on by Nicola, Laurel finally asked Ray out – though not before describing him as “hotter than chilli sauce.” (No comment!)

But while Laurel’s getting butterflies, viewers know he’s orchestrating horrifying violence behind the scenes.

Is Laurel sleepwalking into danger yet again? And how long before she sees who Ray really is?

5. Why is Nicola so invested – and has she made everything worse in Emmerdale?

Nicola’s involvement tonight was huge. She hid stolen loot, cut a deal with Kev, pushed Laurel toward Ray, and may have just painted a massive target on everyone’s backs.

She thinks she’s tidied up loose ends… But has she actually triggered the chaos that’s coming?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

