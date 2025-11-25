Kev exposed, Robron terrified and Nicola slipping up: 5 big questions after tonight’s Emmerdale

Emmerdale was firing on all cylinders tonight as Liam finally cracked, Nicola pushed too far, and Robron’s risky plan to take down Kev stepped into dangerous new territory.

With Kev arrested tomorrow night and multiple secrets now teetering on the edge, the fallout is guaranteed to be huge.

So after a chaotic night in the village… what happens next?

Here are five massive questions we’re left asking.

Kev is questioned, but is it actually the end of him? (Credit: ITV)

1. Is Kev really out of the picture in Emmerdale – or is this just the beginning of something much darker?

Kev was finally cornered tonight after Aaron caught him with the stolen loot at the church. With DS Carter hauling him in for questioning tomorrow, it looks like Robron’s plan has worked.

But strangely… Kev then vanishes completely from upcoming spoilers, as do Robert and Aaron. That’s usually a sign something big is being held back.

And with December teased as life-threatening for Robert and Aaron, it feels almost impossible that Kev is gone quietly. So is he coming back – and if he is, what’s his next move?

Liam’s truth telling could put him in real danger (Credit: ITV)

2. Has Liam just put himself right in the firing line in Emmerdale?

Liam tried his best to keep Kev’s misdiagnosis lie under wraps, but he’s never been good at lying – and tonight proved it. His guilty confession to Robert and Aaron set everything in motion.

But Liam is terrified he’ll be implicated if Kev talks. Robron promised he’d be kept out of it… but can they really guarantee that? If Kev figures out who betrayed him, Liam is the easiest target.

Is Liam about to pay the price for telling the truth?

Lewis is already questioning Nicola’s hatred of Kev (Credit: ITV)

3. How long before Lewis realises something is seriously off with Nicola?

Nicola was practically launching herself between Lewis and Kev tonight, making it painfully obvious she’s hiding something. Telling Lewis that Kev was “bad news” and insisting he stay away was just a bit too forceful.

And Lewis noticed.

He may be overwhelmed right now, but he’s not stupid – and tonight he made it clear he can handle himself.

So what happens when he eventually works out why Nicola is behaving like this?

And more importantly… what happens when he discovers who Kev really is to him?

Robert is already worried (Credit: ITV)

4. Will Robert’s panic give the game away in Emmerdale?

Kev’s cryptic warnings earlier clearly got under Robert’s skin, and tonight he looked genuinely terrified Kev had already worked out what he and Aaron were planning.

Now that Kev is arrested, Robert should feel safer. However, the threat is said to still be hanging over their Christmas. Robert’s “panic” was confirmed by Ryan Hawley, who told Digital Spy: “It’s not a very easy time for Aaron and Robert this December. The events leading up to Christmas and New Year into the Corriedale special are very high stakes.

“Robert’s state of mind around Christmas is panic, very anxious. There’s a threat to life this Christmas.”

Is Robert about to slip up and accidentally reveal the truth?

Robert and Aaron might be celebrating too soon (Credit: ITV)

5. Can Robron stay ahead of the fallout in Emmerdale – or have they massively underestimated Kev?

Robert and Aaron might think their plan has finally paid off, but nothing in the Dales ever ends that neatly.

Kev has already shown he’s unpredictable, determined, and capable of violence. If he links Aaron and Robert to his arrest, things could get very dangerous very quickly.

Have Robron genuinely won – or have they just poked the bear?

