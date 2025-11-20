Robron plot Kev’s downfall – but Emmerdale fans declare they ‘love him’

Kev Townsend stunned Emmerdale fans tonight as he committed a full-blown armed robbery – all in a desperate bid to win Robert back.

And while Robert and Aaron now have a dangerous plan of their own, viewers at home have done a dramatic U-turn… and suddenly want Kev to stay!

Kev has committed a robbery and roped Liam in as an accessory (Credit: ITV)

Kev goes too far in Emmerdale tonight

Convinced he could fix his marriage and help Robert buy the £2k piece of farm machinery, Kev set about hatching yet another chaotic plan. Armed with a gun, a disguise scavenged from shop lost property and a black holdall, he decided the only solution was armed robbery.

When his getaway driver bailed, Kev faked chest pains to manipulate Liam into driving him to Hotten. But instead of heading to the chemist, he dashed into a pawn shop and robbed the place – escaping with cash, jewellery and even a samurai sword.

That sword quickly raised suspicions. Knowing Kev’s love for martial arts, Aaron and Robert were soon putting two and two together. And when Robert later confronted Kev, he caught him red-handed with the stolen goods.

With the situation spiralling, Aaron insisted the only way out was to get Kev arrested before things got even worse.

DS Carter questions Kev over the robbery (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kev is arrested next week

Next week, Robert attempts to coax information out of Kev about where he’s hidden the stolen loot – but Kev keeps quiet, making an ominous remark about not liking being lied to. Robert instantly panics that Kev may have discovered the truth about him and Aaron.

The pair update Chas on their plan, just as Liam arrives acting shifty. He then drops the bombshell that Kev was never terminally ill. The lie only strengthens Robron’s resolve to take him down.

Later, Kev sneaks into the church and retrieves the holdall stuffed with stolen items – unaware that Aaron is secretly watching. Aaron phones Robert, and moments later DS Carter arrives and arrests Kev for the armed robbery.

But will Kev work out who really turned him in? And if he does… will Robron be safe?

Viewers are now warming to Kev (Credit: ITV)

Fans suddenly love Kev – and want him to stay!

After weeks of disliking the character, Emmerdale viewers have completely changed their tune. In fact, many now want Kev to remain in the village for good.

One fan wrote: “I love Kev – can we keep him please?” Another added: “Kev’s a great addition! Hope he stays permanently.”

Others praised his chaotic blend of hobbies: “Crochet, baking, karaoke, armed robbery… Kev’s so entertaining!”

And one viewer admitted: “Gun or not, I’m now utterly in love with Kev and don’t want him to leave.”

Given that he’s not actually dying – and is Lewis’s dad – there may still be room for Kev in the Dales… if he can avoid another prison sentence.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!