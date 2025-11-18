Robert, Aaron and Kev’s Emmerdale love triangle explodes in hilarious early ITVX episode

Emmerdale viewers who have already streamed Tuesday’s episode early on ITVX are calling it the “best laugh” they’ve had in ages – and it’s all down to the gloriously messy saga between Robert, Kev and Aaron.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Emmerdale episode due to air Tuesday, November 18. It has not yet broadcast on ITV but is available on ITVX and YouTube.

This is very messy (Credit: ITV)

Robert, Kev and Aaron’s tangled relationship reaches peak chaos

It’s been one emotional car crash after another for the trio in recent weeks. Robert has been secretly back with Aaron while also honouring the vow renewal he rushed into with Kev – under the belief Kev only has months to live.

But following his big standalone episode last week, Robert finally decided he couldn’t keep stringing Kev along. He ended their marriage, telling him he simply didn’t feel the same anymore. What he didn’t confess? That Aaron is the real reason.

Kev, meanwhile, is still clinging to the idea that his supposed terminal illness will eventually pull Robert back to him. The problem, of course, is that Kev isn’t actually dying – something Liam also knows, though he’s been forced into silence through Kev’s threats.

Kev put his heart on the line (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s karaoke plea leaves Emmerdale viewers cringing – and howling

In the episode released early today, Kev shows up at Vinny’s housewarming purely because Robert will be there. Hoping to win him back, Kev grabs the mic and performs a karaoke rendition of If You’re Not the One by Daniel Bedingfield.

The reaction? A room full of stunned, awkward villagers… and a whole lot of second-hand embarrassment for fans watching at home.

Kev dedicates the song to Robert – who looks absolutely mortified – before begging him to give their relationship another chance. Robert gently rejects him again, leaving Kev heartbroken.

Back at home, Robert follows to check on him and once more promises he’ll support Kev “when the end comes.” But with both men drowning in lies, fans are wondering how long this can realistically continue.

Aaron watches Robert and Kev in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans react: “Why are they so bad at hiding their ‘secret’ relationship?!”

Social media lit up today with fans howling over how blatantly Robert and Aaron are acting around each other – despite supposedly keeping things under wraps.

One viewer joked: “Obsessed with how bad they are at hiding their ‘secret’ relationship.”

Another added: “OH Kev KNOWS. Boys, if you wanted it hidden, why are you glued to each other?!”

A third fan wrote: “Kev absolutely knows something is going on. They’re acting ‘normal’ while literally glued to each other.”

But while the drama is escalating, viewers adored the comic relief in today’s episode.

“Robert’s face kills me,” one fan wrote. “When he realises what song Kev is about to sing… today’s ep was the best laugh I’ve had in ages.”

Another posted: “Holy Funk. Karaoke in Emmerdale?! LOL. Oh Kevin.”

And many simply want the behind-the-scenes footage: “No way they filmed that in one take. Someone definitely cracked up!”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

