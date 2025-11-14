Emmerdale heartbreak turns deadly as Kev gets a gun after Robert’s bombshell

Robert Sugden finally cut ties with Kev Townsend in tonight’s Emmerdale – and although fans are thrilled to see the back of the prison romance, the break-up might have triggered something far more sinister.

With Kev’s temper spiralling and a gun soon in his hands, Emmerdale may be lining up major danger for Aaron Dingle.

Robert had to break the news to Kev it was over (Credit: ITV)

Robert ends things with Kev in Emmerdale – but the full truth stays hidden

This week revealed exactly how Robert and Kev’s intense prison bond began – and the huge lies they’d built their relationship on. While Robert invented a story about Victoria having a brain tumour, Kev has been spinning an even bigger lie: his terminal illness doesn’t exist.

Kev now knows Robert lied to him, and tonight he stomped around, determined to uncover what else Robert had kept from him. Although Robert managed to cover his tracks by insisting he was only trying to spare Kev’s feelings, he didn’t admit the truth: he’s still completely devoted to Aaron.

Once Kev began to settle, Robert came clean – or at least half-clean – and ended their relationship. He claimed he simply didn’t have the same feelings anymore. Kev, devastated, broke down in tears. But with Kev’s emotions the most unstable we’ve ever seen them, how long before heartbreak twists into something more dangerous?

Trouble is afoot next week (Credit: ITV)

Kev spirals – and a gun appears

Next week hints that Kev’s storyline is about to take a dark turn. Although he continues insisting he wants to spend his “final days” with Robert, his temper is bubbling terrifyingly close to the surface. He even lashes out at Mack over a spilled coffee, with Robert forced to intervene before things explode.

Despite his guilt, Robert returns home to Aaron and admits he’s agreed to look after Kev when the end supposedly comes. Aaron – perhaps too generously – gives him his blessing.

But things take an unsettling turn at Vinny’s housewarming when Kev, extremely drunk, humiliates himself with karaoke before storming out. Robert once again promises he’ll be there for him, but when Kev is alone at Woodbine, his behaviour shifts from wounded to dangerous: he pulls out a handgun.

So what is Kev planning? And with Aaron and Robert both in the firing line of his emotions, who is in the most danger?

Kev is at breaking point (Credit: ITV)

Actor Chris Coghill warns Kev ‘would have no qualms’ about attacking people – except Robert

Chris Coghill, who plays Kev, has already hinted that the character’s violent tendencies could soon break through.

“He’s incredibly dangerous,” he has said.

But he adds that there’s a key exception: “He’d never actually hurt Robert.”

That still leaves a major question hanging over the village – because Aaron absolutely isn’t off-limits.

With Kev armed, unstable, and heartbroken, viewers might need to brace for another explosive chapter in this already chaotic love triangle.

