Robert Sugden’s standalone Emmerdale episode confirms Faith’s return and a shocking paternity twist

Emmerdale viewers were on the edge of their seats tonight (Wednesday, November 12) as Robert Sugden’s special standalone episode finally aired – and it did not disappoint.

From a cameo by Faith Dingle to shocking new revelations about Robert’s time in prison, fans have been left with their jaws firmly on the floor.

Robert’s time in prison left him scarred emotionally (Credit: ITV)

Robert’s dark prison truth finally revealed in Emmerdale

Robert opened up about what really happened behind bars – and it was pretty horrific.

He revealed that he’d been transferred to Hotten Prison in 2020 and shared a cell with Kev Townsend. The pair grew close after Kev saved Robert from a violent inmate named Jez, who targeted him for being “too posh and too pretty.”

But things quickly turned toxic. When Robert learned new evidence could help him appeal his sentence, Kev panicked at the thought of losing him – and went as far as stabbing himself to stop Robert from leaving.

Robert then admitted he lied to Kev too. He told him he was being released because Victoria had a brain tumour, when in reality he was motivated by something far more emotional: Faith Dingle’s dying wish.

Faith’s return was a welcome one (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s powerful return

Yes, Faith Dingle was back – and even in death, she still knows how to deliver a gut punch.

Appearing in emotional flashbacks, Faith visited Robert in prison and pleaded with him to fight his sentence. Knowing her own time was limited, she begged him to reunite with Aaron and never let go of the love they shared.

Her words hit home and gave Robert the strength to start his appeal. But Kev was not happy at all.

Kev has not been honest with Robert in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s devastating lies exposed

Meanwhile, Kev confided in Liam that he’s been dishonest about almost everything – even his past. He revealed he fathered a child years ago after a one-night stand with a barmaid named “Emma-something”. He described her as a “fruit loop” who later “got herself murdered.”

That “Emma,” of course, can only be Emma Barton – and the timing of his confession was no coincidence. As Kev spoke, Lewis Barton walked past, confirming what many fans had already guessed: Lewis is Kev’s son.

And just when things couldn’t get messier, Kev realised Robert’s story about Victoria’s brain tumour was a total lie too. These two might love each other, but their relationship is built on deception – and it’s all about to explode.

Robert faces more challenges in Emmerdale next week (Credit: ITV)

What happens next to Robert in Emmerdale

Spoilers reveal that Kev will soon attend Lewis’s housewarming party, where an unlikely bond begins to form between father and son – neither realising the truth. But how long before it all comes out?

Meanwhile, Kev is also seen spiralling following the discovery of Robert’s lies. But how many more will come out?

With Lewis’s true parentage confirmed, Faith’s emotional return, and Robert’s web of lies starting to unravel, Emmerdale has set up a gripping few weeks that fans won’t want to miss.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week including Kev’s next move

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!