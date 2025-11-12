Emmerdale confirms major Robert Sugden twists as secret prison past finally comes to light

Emmerdale’s latest ITVX early release has delivered the episode fans have been waiting for – Robert Sugden’s powerful standalone instalment. Viewers finally learned what really happened to him during his six harrowing years behind bars, and it’s every bit as emotional as expected.

The episode, which is available to stream now ahead of its ITV airing tonight (Wednesday, November 12), pulls back the curtain on Robert’s hidden trauma and delivers several jaw-dropping revelations about his time in prison.

Robert’s cellmate Kev didn’t really warm to him at first (Credit: ITV)

Robert Sugden’s haunted past comes to light in Emmerdale

Since returning home, Robert has been a shadow of his former self. Haunted by sleepless nights, violent nightmares and deep-rooted guilt, he has resisted every attempt from sister Victoria to open up or seek help.

His outbursts, including a distressing moment where he lashed out at Vic mid-nightmare, have shown how deeply the experience scarred him.

Then came the revelation that Robert had married fellow inmate Kev Townsend – a twist that stunned both Aaron and us! But as we now know, that’s only part of the story.

After discovering that a violent prisoner named Jez had murdered someone on the inside, Robert finally reached breaking point. The incident forced him to face memories he’s long tried to bury – including how Jez tormented him for being “too posh and too pretty.” Robert revealed that it was Kev who saved him from Jez’s abuse, which left him feeling eternally indebted to his former cellmate.

But there was another shocking revelation: Robert had not served his sentence on the Isle of Wight as everyone believed – he had been quietly transferred back to Hotten Prison in 2020.

Kev tale was quite different to Robert’s (Credit: ITV)

Two sides to the same story

Tonight’s episode brings both Robert and Kev’s perspectives to light. As Robert opens up to Aaron and Victoria about what really happened in prison, viewers will also see Kev’s version of events as he confides in Dr Liam.

The result is a gripping two-sided narrative – one that highlights just how complex their relationship was behind bars. And one that proves lies are being told on both sides.

There’s a huge surprise in store that is just brilliant! And then when fans think they’ve learned everything, Emmerdale drops one final, unexpected twist that once again opens the door for more storytelling brilliance.

We won’t spoil the shocking twists now for those wanting to watch tonight, but it’s definitely one to watch.

Ryan Hawley’s performance was praised (Credit: ITV)

Fans full of praise for Robert’s Emmerdale episode

Those who’ve already watched the episode on ITVX have been blown away.

“What an episode!! Worth the wait!! Ryan Hawley – amazing!” one fan shared online. Another added: “Hats off to everyone involved – cast, crew, writers, that was INCREDIBLE.”

A third summed it up perfectly: “Best surprise ever! Thank you.”

Emmerdale promised this would be Robert’s most revealing chapter yet – and it’s safe to say they’ve delivered.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

