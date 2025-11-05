Tearful Emmerdale scenes ahead as Robert finally reveals prison trauma after Aaron’s desperate plea

Emmerdale spoilers for next week promise one of the most emotional episodes of the year as Robert finally breaks his silence about what really happened during his six years in prison. And the truth could change everything for him, Aaron and Kev.

After tonight’s (Wednesday November 5) plea from Aaron to call the vow renewal off, Robert faces a huge decision. It’s hard to see him so conflicted when we don’t know what he’s been through with Kev. But all of that will be revealed at last next week.

Robert is about to reveal all that happened between him and Kev (Credit: ITV)

Robert hiding prison secrets in Emmerdale

The standalone episode sees Robert revisit the darkest period of his life. After being jailed in 2019 for killing Lee Posner, he cut Aaron off completely. Convinced he would never be released, Robert believed divorcing Aaron was the only way to free him from years of waiting.

But following new evidence and a shock release, Robert returned determined to rebuild his life – and stop his ex marrying his half-brother!

After saving Aaron from John, Robert and Aaron got back together. But Robert’s secret prison husband Kev threw a spanner in the works.

As well as the secret surrounding Kev, Since Robert’s release, viewers have seen that Robert has been carrying years of trauma. His nightmares have been so severe they even caused him to lash out and accidentally injure Victoria. Still, he refused to open up about what happened behind bars.

Is Kev friend or foe? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers reveal truth about Robert’s prison trauma

Next week, all of that changes. Robert finally sits down with Aaron and Victoria and tells them everything. Flashbacks show the harsh reality of his prison life, including the relentless bullying he suffered.

They also reveal the full story of how he and Kev met. Kev stepped in at Robert’s lowest point and protected him when no one else would. Their bond grew under the harshest circumstances, and Robert eventually agreed to marry him – but whether he did so out of love, survival, manipulation or fear is something the episode will explore.

As Robert speaks, both Aaron and Victoria are confronted with details they never expected. The episode shows why Robert has struggled to adjust and how prison has fundamentally changed him. There are more revelations along the way, helping viewers finally understand the depth of his trauma.

Meanwhile, Kev is left utterly distraught. The terminally ill former inmate is shown in tears at Woodbine Cottage. Is their marriage now over?

Kev’s emotional state, combined with his volatile behaviour in recent weeks, leaves viewers wondering whether he might lash out. With both Robert and Aaron potentially at risk, the fallout from Robert’s confession could be explosive.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

