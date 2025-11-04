Emmerdale spoilers for next week: All-new pics reveal Robert’s prison secrets and Bear’s lost 100 days

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Robert’s prison trauma is finally exposed in his standalone episode. We also discover where Bear is and what has happened to him as his special half-hour airs too.

Elsewhere, Charity is worried sick as Mackenzie and Ross grow closer. Will her baby lie be exposed?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Robert’s prison secrets exposed

In a special standalone episode Robert Sugden will finally reveal to Aaron and Victoria what happened during his past life in prison.

We will see how he met Kev and what really happened between them during Robert’s six years inside.

It will also be reveled exactly how they ended up married – and whether this is a love story or a marriage based on fear.

2. Kev is a wreck in Emmerdale spoilers

After Robert’s special episode, Kev is sent spiralling. But what has made him this way?

3. Bear’s mystery solved

In another special standalone episode we will finally find out where Bear has been. In the last 100 days of his life, what has happened to him?

He has found himself in a sad and desperate situation, but can he get out of it?

4. Paddy wants answers in Emmerdale spoilers

Really concerned over his dad and whereabouts he could be, Paddy makes a statement to the police. But Swirling says Bear isn’t at immediate risk. Paddy is not convinced so Mandy vows to help him find his dad.

But with very little information to go on and no details from the car rental company, it seems to Paddy that Bear has left his family deliberately. Will he give up the search?

Later, Eve is playing out in the fields with Matty and Isaac and is convinced she’s spotted her grandpa. Matty apologises to Paddy for confusing Eve with a game of Bear Hunt. But Paddy is troubled by the information. Is Eve right?

5. Mack and Ross’s bromance causes trouble

Charity is finding Mack and Ross bonding very tricky. As their bromance developes, tipsy Mack soon tells Charity he and Ross tell each other everything.

Panicked Charity knows she needs to put an end to their friendship in order to keep her secret. But how will she do it without raising suspicion?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

