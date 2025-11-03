Emmerdale fans shocked at how different Archie actor Kai Assi looks as he makes his return

Emmerdale fans were left wondering if the character of Archie had a new actor, as he made his soap return tonight – looking very different.

Archie – the son of Jai Sharma and Rachel Breckle – hasn’t actually been seen on our screens in over a year. But despite this, he has been mentioned on several different occasions. Most recently, Jai has been telling Kerry how he doesn’t get to spend enough time with Archie. And as part of that storyline, Archie made an appearance.

However, as it has been quite a long time since Emmerdale fans have seen him, many were left wondering if the Archie actor had been changed.

Fans couldn’t believe how grown up actor Kai Assi is (Credit: ITV)

Has Archie actor Kai Assi been recast?

Taking to social media, some fans expressed how they thought Archie actor Kai Assi had been recast. However, this is not the case and Kai still is the one to play Archie since his 2019 return. And, tonight, Archie makes his first appearance in over a year. He was last seen mid-way through 2024.

One wrote: “When I saw this Emmerdale pic I had to double check if Archie had been recast. But nope, that is still Kai Assi.”

Another added: “Speaking of Archie, has he been seen since Jai and Laurel’s divorce?”

“Archie might as well be invisible. I’m sure it’s been two years since we last seen him on screen?” a third commented.

But as it turns out, Archie has not been recast – and actor Kai Assi just looks much more grown up than before!

And it’s believed that Kai was born in 2012, which would make him around 13 years old now. Maybe Archie will finally have more of a prominent role in Emmerdale!

Jai and Kerry have been bonding over the last few Emmerdale episodes – after they got locked in an office together. And spoilers indicate that things begin to heat up between them.

One thing they bonded over was their children – Kerry opened up on losing Amy, while Jai admitted he doesn’t spend enough time with Archie.

Tonight, Archie gets annoyed at Jai for again not being able to spend time with him because of work. And so Kerry encouraged him to pull a sickie and spend time with his son instead.

Is it the same actor playing Archie? (Credit: ITV)

Archie’s history in the soap

Archie in Emmerdale is the son of Jai Sharma and the late Rachel Breckle. In the early years of his life, he lived with Rachel away from the village.

However, Rachel and Archie returned to the Emmerdale village in 2015 where a very nasty custody battle between his parents took place. And this resulted in Archie and Rachel once again leaving the village.

But things took a huge turn in 2019 when Rachel unexpectedly died off-screen and so Archie returned to Emmerdale.

However, since then, Archie has been barely on screen – despite being mentioned on numerous occasions. But that all changed tonight.

Read more: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley teases ‘harrowing’ scenes in Bear Wolf storyline

What do you think of Archie staying the same actor in Emmerdale? Let us know by leaving a comment on out Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!